Springfield, MA

Body found on Springfield Connecticut Riverwalk & Bikeway, police say

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aLYn9_0gg4ORwr00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A body was located on the Springfield Connecticut Riverwalk and Bikeway Thursday morning at approximately 11:00 a.m.

Springfield police announce arrests to help stop illegal guns, drugs, prostitution

The incident was reported by a 22News viewer on Facebook.

MAP: Connecticut Riverwalk & Bikeway

22News then followed up with Springfield Police Department spokesperson, Ryan Walsh to validate this information.

According to Walsh, a body was located off the bike path. “It is an unattended death investigation. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death,” he said.

22News will update this story when more information becomes available.

WWLP

Springfield PD: 60-year-old man missing since November 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 60-year-old man that has not been seen since November. According to a social media post by the Springfield Police Department, 60-year-old Rafael Negron-Morales has not been seen by friends or family since November when he was in Holyoke. He is 5’4” in height, weighs 135 pounds, and is known to frequent School, High, Worthington, Federal and Armory Streets in Springfield and areas of Holyoke.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

Suspicious person found hiding in East Brookfield swamp

EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Troopers helped local police locate a suspicious man in an East Brookfield swamp on Wednesday. According to the Massachusetts State Police, at around 6:40 a.m. a resident called the East Brookfield Police Department to report two suspicious people, a man, and a woman were in a backyard on Flagg Road. When police arrived, the woman was taken into custody and the man ran into the woods. The investigation determined that probable cause existed to arrest them for narcotics offenses.
WWLP

Crash on Mass. Pike in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic was delayed on the Mass. Pike in Palmer due to a crash on the westbound side Friday afternoon. According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the right lane has reopened on the westbound side of the Mass. Pike in Palmer. Drivers experienced delays in the area between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
PALMER, MA
WWLP

WWLP

