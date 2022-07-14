Traffic Advisory: I-890 lane closures for Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — City officials have issued a traffic advisory to complete work on the Francis Avenue Bridge also known as the Cotton Hollow Factory Bridge. Work will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 15, and Monday, July 18, weather permitting.

Traffic will be reduced to a double lane closure on I-890 in the eastbound directions between Exits 4 and 6. Motorists are asked to reduce speeds, watch for flaggers, and use caution in the work zone. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

Officials said lane closures are needed to complete necessary work. The refurbishing of the Francis Avenue Bridge is nearing completion with a $3.2 million award from the New York State Department of Transportation.

