ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Store owners plead guilty to providing alcohol to underage driver who killed a family in California

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X8XUR_0gg4O35u00

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Two liquor store owners have pleaded guilty to providing alcohol to an underage driver who killed a young family in Long Beach, California in 2019.

According to KTLA, Amor Amacio, 60, and her daughter, Syntyche Amacio, 28, both plead guilty for their roles that lead to the deaths of the Awaida family on October 31, 2019.

The crash happened, according to KTLA, when Joseph Awaida, 30; Raihan Awaida, 32; and their 3-year-old son were trick-or-treating and Carlo Navarro, then 20 years old, hit them with his car. The father died the morning after the crash, the boy died two days later and the mother passed away about a month later. Navarro was arrested and charged with three counts of murder. He is expected in court on September 15.

In video obtained by prosecutors, according to KABC, Amacio was shown handling a bottle of whiskey to Navarro without asking for a proper identification card and he did not pay for it. Navarro allegedly told investigators in a statement that the woman was aware he was underage and had sold him alcohol in the past, and that she told him to pay the following day.

On Wednesday, Amor was convicted of furnishing alcohol to a minor who later caused great bodily damage or death, according to KTLA. She can never hold a liquor license or participate in any businesses that sell alcoholic beverages in the state of California. Amor has been sentenced to a year in jail, five years of probation and 720 hours of community service. KTLA said she will also have to provide proof of up to a million in civil liability insurance for restitution to the victims’ family.

According to KTLA, Amor has also been convicted of conspiracy to obstruct licensing provisions of the Alcohol Beverage Control Act because she was operating the liquor store without approval from ABC.

Amor’s daughter, Syntyche, plead guilty to conspiracy to obstruct licensing provisions of the Alcohol Beverage Control Act as the “paper owner” of the liquor store, said KABC. Prosecutors said that Syntyche had applied for a license and was issued it for operating the liquor store but it was actually run by her mother who ABC would not issue one to after another legal matter.

KABC said that Syntyche was not physically in the store when Amor provided the alcohol to Navarro and they had no evidence she had ever provided alcohol to minors before.

According to KTLA, Syntyche has been banned from holding a liquor license and has been sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community services.

Both Amor and Syntyche are required to donate about a thousand dollars to a local charity chosen by Awaida’s family, KTLA said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

'Stone-cold serial killer' to be charged in LA-area slayings

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Prosecutors plan to charge a Los Angeles man in connection with three murders across Southern California, calling the suspect a "stone-cold serial killer," as part of a deadly robbery crime spree last week at a half-dozen 7-Elevens and a doughnut shop. Investigators have...
WGAU

Millions in jewels stolen from armored truck in California

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Millions of dollars worth of gems and jewelry were stolen in an armored truck robbery last week in Southern California, authorities said Sunday. The Brink's truck was robbed in the early morning on July 11 near Los Angeles, said Dana Callahan, a spokeswoman for the security company.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGAU

‘Multiple fights’ at Knott’s Berry Farm cause officials to close park early

BUENA PARK, Calif. — Multiple fights that broke out at Knott’s Berry Farm forced officials at the California park to close several hours early, officials said. The fights were reported at 7:30 p.m. PDT, the Los Angeles Times reported. Police in Buena Park said they originally received reports of gunshots, but officers determined there were no gunmen at the park.
BUENA PARK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
WGAU

Gems, jewelry worth millions stolen from Brink’s armored truck near Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Jewelry and gemstones valued at millions of dollars are missing after a Brink’s armored truck was robbed near Los Angeles, officials said. According to The Associated Press and KCBS-TV, Brink’s spokeswoman Dana Callahan said the incident occurred early July 11 in north Los Angeles County. The truck, which had been loaded after a jewelry event in San Mateo, was on the way to another exhibit at the Pasadena Convention Center when 25 to 30 bags of merchandise were taken, said Brandy Swanson, International Gem and Jewelry Show event director.
WGAU

Contreras brothers enjoying being on same All-Star squad

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Willson and William Contreras turned a goal into reality last month when they played on the same major league diamond. On Tuesday night, they'll make an even bigger dream come true when they suit up together in the All-Star Game. The Contreras brothers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Liquor License#Murder#Liquor Store#Ktla#Kabc
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
23K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy