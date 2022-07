(Bismarck, ND) -- A Bismarck woman is in custody after authorities say they seized drugs, guns and cash were seized at her apartment. Officials with the Bismarck Police Department say they searched 30-year-old Chelsea Taken Alive's apartment and found a collection of more than 1,500 fentanlyl pills, two handguns and more than $2,400 in cash. The items were found in hidden within a safe, a fake bible, fake energy drink and lubricating spray cans, according to the affidavit.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO