ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Stockton, TX

NTSB: Father with meth in system — not 13-year-old — drove truck that struck college golf van, killing 9

By Jason Owens
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bbZuA_0gg4NckB00
FILE - A golfer drives by a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, on March 16, 2022, in Hobbs, New Mexico. The memorial was for student golfers and the coach of University of the Southwest killed in a crash in Texas. The father of a 13-year-old boy, not the teen, was driving a pickup that struck the team's van federal officials said on Thursday, July 14. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

The National Transportation Safety Board concluded in March that a 13-year-old boy drove the pickup truck that struck a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf teams, killing nine.

On Thursday, it declared in a preliminary report that further investigation determined that it was actually the boy's 38-year-old father Henrich Siemens who drove the truck and that he had methamphetamine in his system at the time of the collision. Per NTSB Director of Highway Safety Robert Molloy, DNA testing showed that Siemens was the driver while toxicological testing confirmed the presence of methamphetamine in his bloodstream.

"This was a very difficult investigation to determine some of the facts based on the catastrophic nature of the damage and the post-crash fire," Malloy said at a news conference, per the Associated Press.

The collision took place on March 15 around 8:17 p.m. in Andrews County in the Texas panhandle near the New Mexico border. Per the NTSB, the pickup truck crossed the center dividing line of the two-lane road and collided head-on with the van. NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg described it in March as "clearly a high-speed collision" that caused both vehicles to burst into flames upon impact.

The crash killed six members of the USW men's and women's golf teams and 26-year-old coach Tyler James of Hobbs, New Mexico. Siemens and his 13-year-old son also died in the crash. Two students in the van survived but were seriously injured, per the NTSB. The van was traveling to the USW campus in Hobbs, New Mexico following a golf tournament in Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the students killed in the crash as Mauricio Sanchez, 19, of Mexico, Laci Stone, 18, of Nocona, Texas, Travis Garcia, 19, of Pleasanton, Texas, Jackson Zinn, 22, of Westminster, Colorado, Karisa Raines, 21, of Fort Stockton, Texas and Tiago Sousa, 18, of Portugal.

Investigators have not determined the speed of the vehicles in the investigation that remains ongoing. The speed limit on Farm to Market Road 1788 where the crash occurred is 75 mph. Malloy doesn't expect the full investigation to conclude until sometime next year.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports at https://sports.yahoo.com/ntsb-father-with-meth-in-system-not-13-year-old-drove-truck-that-struck-college-golf-van-killing-9-214654059.html

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

NTSB: Father on meth while driving truck that killed Westminster golfer, not 13 year old

A Texas man, not his 13-year-old son, drove the pickup truck that slammed into a van carrying a Westminster gofer and other New Mexico college athletes. The National Transportation Safety Board said 38-year-old Henrich Siemens, was driving and that toxicological testing showed the presence of methamphetamine in Siemens' blood. Jackson Zinn, 22, of Westminster, Colorado was one of the victims.
WESTMINSTER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Stockton, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
New Mexico State
Nocona, TX
Crime & Safety
Westminster, CO
Accidents
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Fort Stockton, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Andrews County, TX
City
Pleasanton, TX
Local
Colorado Cars
City
Westminster, CO
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Nocona, TX
Westminster, CO
Cars
City
Hobbs, NM
Westminster, CO
Crime & Safety
Pleasanton, TX
Crime & Safety
Hobbs, NM
Crime & Safety
Hobbs, NM
Accidents
Local
Texas Cars
connect-bridgeport.com

Area Man on Motorcycle Dies in Multi-Vehicle Accident

According to WDTV, officials said a Preston County man died on Tuesday following a multi-vehicle accident over the weekend that involved a motorcycle. Officers responded to the accident on Sunday, July 10 around 4:30 p.m., according to the West Virginia State Police. The accident involved a motorcycle and a pickup...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiago Sousa
Nationwide Report

34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr killed after a motorcycle crash in Austin (Austin, TX)

34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr killed after a motorcycle crash in Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning in east Austin. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place on the U.S. Highway 290 Frontage Road near Cameron Road at about 2:10 a.m. [...]
AUSTIN, TX
Daily Mail

Two teenagers, 16 and 17, are caught 'trying to smuggle 16 migrants in Texas' in back of a stolen pickup truck following high-speed chase - just days after 53 died in back of a tractor-trailer

Two teenagers in a vehicle packed with migrants were apprehended after a high speed chase in Texas on Monday. A 16-year-old boy was driving a stolen Ford F 150 pickup on Texas Highway 97 and refused to stop when he was instructed to do so by U.S. Border Patrol agents and LaSalle County deputies, Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Siemens#The Associated Press#Usw
People

Colorado Funeral Home Director Pleads Guilty to Illegally Selling Hundreds of Body Parts

A Colorado funeral home director accused of stealing and selling the body parts of hundreds of people has pleaded guilty to mail fraud. The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado said in a release Tuesday, that Meghan Hess, 45, of Montrose, Colorado had pleaded guilty to running a complex fraud "devised and executed... to steal the bodies or body parts of hundreds of victims," from 2010 to 2018.
MONTROSE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Denver

Authorities find missing teenage boy in Rawah Wilderness

A search for a 14-year-old Berthoud boy concluded with good news. Officials in Larimer County say the boy was found after he wandered away from his camping group late Wednesday afternoon. It happened in the Rawah Wilderness, which is a remote area in the northwestern part of the county. The group was a little over 6 miles northwest of the West Branch Trailhead off County Road 103.Shortly before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, crews found the boy "tired and dehydrated" about five miles from the West Branch Trailhead. It's not clear how he ended up there, but he was escorted out on horseback.The sheriff's office sent out a news release early Thursday afternoon saying the leader of the camping group sent an SOS signal from a GPS device on Wednesday night after several hours of searching for the boy proved to be unsuccessful.Further information about the boy's rescue has not been released.Searchers have been using thermal imaging and night vision to try to locate Hallman. They aren't asking for the public's help with the search at this time.
BERTHOUD, CO
TheDailyBeast

Dad Was High on Meth While Driving Truck That Hit College Golfers’ Van

Investigators found that a Texas father, not his 13-year-old son, was driving the truck that struck a van full of New Mexico college golfers in rural Texas in March, killing a total of nine people. Henrich Siemens, 38, also tested positive for meth in his blood at the time of the crash, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. Early findings placed the 13-year-old behind the wheel of the pick-up truck, but federal officials said Thursday that DNA testing indicated that Siemens was driving while high on meth. The collision killed both Siemens and his son, plus six college students and their coach. Federal investigators also changed their minds on a second preliminary finding that one of the truck’s tires had blown out, saying Thursday that they had no evidence it was true. The cause of the crash is still being investigated, the board said.
TEXAS STATE
FireRescue1

2 brothers, both Texas firefighters, die in rollover crash returning from fire

Assistant Chief Jonathon Coco and his younger brother, Firefighter Hunter Coco, served with the Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department — By Leila Merrill. ​LOCKHART, Texas — Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Jonathon Coco and his brother, Firefighter Hunter Coco, died Monday in a rollover crash outside of Lockhart, Texas, city officials said.
LOCKHART, TX
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
23K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy