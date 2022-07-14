ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Today is the last day! Help keep VTDigger freely accessible.

By VTDigger Member Team
VTDigger
VTDigger
 2 days ago

Dear Reader,

News and information are essential. The Covid-19 pandemic reminded us all how critical it is to have access to accurate, timely information, no matter how much money you make. Here at VTDigger, this has always been our way.

High-quality, statewide news takes resources to produce. We are committed to keeping our public service journalism free to all, but we need your help. If you can afford it, please chip in today on the last day of our short Summer Member Drive to keep VTDigger free of paywalls and subscription fees.

Keep VTDigger free to all

In recent years, our team of regional reporters has grown to eight, including new positions dedicated to Franklin and Grand Isle counties; Rutland and Bennington counties; and Windsor and Windham counties.

With more reporters, comes the greater capacity to shine a spotlight on issues of importance to communities across the state. All of this is made possible by member support.

Please help us sustain these regional reporting positions and continue to expand coverage to underrepresented areas with a contribution today . You will be pitching in for someone who may not be able to afford it right now, but still deserves access to information.

Support free, statewide news for all

Thank you for your readership and support.

With appreciation,

Florencio Terra

Membership Manager

Become a VTDigger member today

Online: vtdigger.org/donate
Call: (802) 225-6791
Mail: Make checks payable to VTDigger, 26 State Street, Suite 8, Montpelier, VT 05602

Our Mission

We produce rigorous journalism that explains complex issues, holds the government accountable to the public and engages Vermonters in the democratic process.

VTDigger is a project of the Vermont Journalism Trust, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Our Tax ID number is 27-1553931

Read the story on VTDigger here: Today is the last day! Help keep VTDigger freely accessible. .

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

Then Again: Fame eluded Brandon man who invented the electric motor

If you want to hold onto the traditional image of Ethan Allen—the one where he was a highly principled, uncompromising hero who fought for liberty and the people, and almost single-handedly outwitted and outfought both the Yorkers and the British army to forge the new state of Vermont—well, then the book “Inventing Ethan Allen” is not for you. But if you are interested in a glimpse of a more human Ethan Allen — a complex person, who was, at his best, courageous and loyal, and at his worst self-seeking and self-aggrandizing, perhaps to the point of treachery—then you’ll likely be interested in what this book has to say.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rutland, VT
City
Windham, VT
State
Vermont State
City
Grand Isle, VT
City
Bennington, VT
City
Montpelier, VT
VTDigger

Kevin Ellis: Vermont now offers a sanctuary from a crazy world

This commentary is by Kevin Ellis, a communications consultant based in Montpelier. He is a member of the board of the Vermont Journalism Trust, the parent organization of VTDigger. Back in the 1960s, Vermont’s economic development officials launched a marketing campaign called “The Beckoning Country.’’. Promoted in...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dear Reader News#Franklin
VTDigger

New program offers funds to landowners who manage forests for carbon

On Wednesday, two environmental organizations launched a program that supports landowners in Vermont and parts of eastern New York who own at least 30 acres of forest and are looking to focus their land management on carbon sequestration. Read the story on VTDigger here: New program offers funds to landowners who manage forests for carbon.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Four days left! Help us follow up on your tips.

One of the first things I do every morning is sort through reader tips. They arrive in the newsroom through voicemails, emails, encrypted messaging apps and our confidential “send a news tip” form at the bottom of our homepage. That tip drop function alone receives more than 1,600 story ideas a year, and we review every one of them.
MONTPELIER, VT
VTDigger

Covid wave this fall could derail next year’s hospital budgets

Some months ago, when Vermont hospital executives began planning their budgets for the next fiscal year, the pandemic was in retreat. Cases were declining and so were hospitalizations and deaths. Vaccines for younger children, toddlers and babies were on the horizon. The novel virus that radically altered every aspect of...
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
VTDigger

YWP: July Sweetness

Young Writers Project, an independent nonprofit based in Burlington, engages young people to write and use digital media to express themselves with clarity and power, and to gain confidence and skills for school, the workplace and life. Check out the most recent issue of The Voice, Young Writers Project’s monthly...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Latest data shows Covid-19 hospitalizations remain low in Vermont

The state reported an average of 65 cases per day in the past week and about five new hospital admissions for Covid per day, both a drop from the previous week. But several wastewater facilities reported increases in the amount of Covid detected. Read the story on VTDigger here: Latest data shows Covid-19 hospitalizations remain low in Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Weeks away from Democratic US House primary, Balint is closing in on Gray’s fundraising lead

Democratic Lt. Gov. Molly Gray saw a rush of campaign contributions upon launching her campaign for Vermont’s lone seat in the U.S. House in December, taking an early fundraising lead in the competitive primary. But state Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint is catching up. Read the story on VTDigger here: Weeks away from Democratic US House primary, Balint is closing in on Gray’s fundraising lead.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Wendy Wilton: What about the kids, and what’s best for them?

This commentary is by Wendy Wilton, a resident of Milton and the policy support specialist for the New England Municipal Resource Center. Vermont boasts the oldest school choice system in the country — and the simplest. Begun in 1869, Vermont’s school choice system provides that any Vermont school-aged child who lives in a district without a government school can attend any accredited school in the world, and Vermont will pay tuition in an amount set by the Vermont Agency of Education.
MILTON, VT
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy