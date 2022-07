Pennellville, NY — State troopers arrested 40-year-old Neil W. Ashley for kidnapping a 31-year-old man from his Oswego County house. Troopers said Ashley forced the victim out of his house, forced him into the back seat of his car, then drove away. The 31-year-old later jumped out of the back seat as they were traveling down County Route 10. He suffered a fractured skull and a foot injury. The victim was taken to Upstate Hospital where he was treated for his injuries, then released.

