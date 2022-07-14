ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

California Company Purchases 9 Erie Properties through Repository Sale

erienewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErie City Council recently approved a resolution that will allow a company from California to purchase vacant properties on the city's east side. Council voted 6 to 1 in...

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 7

FJB SAVE OUR COUNTRY
2d ago

They buy these properties and remodel then nobody will be able to afford the rent

Reply(1)
7
Donald McAdoo
2d ago

And why don't we know anything about this could use a couple pieces of property myself

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Quin-T smokestack being demolished one brick at a time

The last towering remnants of the former Quin-T Paper Company are coming down. Earlier this week, we told you a crane had been moved into place next to the smokestack. As you can see in the above video taken on Thursday, that demolition is now underway… one brick at a time. A West Virginia-based company […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
eriereader.com

53rd Annual Gem City Rock and Mineral Show

We are excited to present another fun filled and fancy gem and mineral show in Erie, Pennsylvania! Dealers - Door Prizes - Crystals - Fossils - Geodes - Jewelry - Beads - Activities for Children The show will be hosted at the wonderful Zem Zem Shriner's Banquet and Conference Center at 2525 W. 38th Street, Erie, PA (Corner of W. 38th & Zuck Road.) Saturday: 10:00AM - 6:00PM Sunday: 10:00AM - 5:00PM General admission will be $4.00, Seniors $3.50. Children under 12 and Scouts in uniform will be FREE! Admission is CASH ONLY. Admission will be based on Federal, State, Local, and Conference Center recommendations and mandates for masks, social distancing, and occupancy at the time of the show and sale.
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Business
Erie, PA
Government
City
California, PA
City
Sacramento, PA
Local
California Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
Erie, PA
Business
chautauquatoday.com

Retired Marines Pass Through Chautauqua County on 'The Long Road'

Two retired U.S. Marines traveled through northern Chautauqua County this week as part of a cross-country journey in support of U.S. Missing in Action and Killed in Action cases from all wars and conflicts. Justin "J.D." LeHew and Coleman "Rocky" Kinzer are on a mission called "The Long Road," walking 3,365 miles along the entire span of Route 20. WDOE News spoke with them as they went through Fredonia on Tuesday. LeHew says their trek began on June 6th in Boston, Massachusetts and will finish at the western end of Route 20 in Newport, Oregon...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Tall grass mowed along East Erie neighborhood

Less than 48 hours after our report on the condition of a vacant lot at the corner of East 21st and Wallace streets, the grass has been mowed. Our investigation began after a neighbor reached out to us for help. According to the neighbor, he said he called Code Enforcement several times this year to […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Special Crane Brought in for Quin-T Property Demolition

Demolition continues at the Quin-T property in the City of Erie. The Erie Redevelopment Authority hopes to transform the property on E. 15th between French and Holland St. Most of the former industrial property is completely gone, but to knock down a tall smoke stack on the property, they need a special crane.
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Repository#East Side#Erie City Council
Titusville Herald

New outpatient Veteran’s Clinic breaks ground

CRANBERRY — A new facility is being built to help area veterans with their health care needs. The Erie Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center is in the process of constructing a brand new outpatient facility on Route 322 in Cranberry right in front of Home Depot. “This will expand...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
erienewsnow.com

Raising Money for Veterans in Need

Cars filled the Millcreek Mall parking lot on Saturday for the inaugural Erie Strong Event. All afternoon, there was vendors, live music, raffles, classic cars, monster trucks, motorcycles and jeeps all on display. There was also a variety of food trucks and local breweries on hand to serve food and...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Waldameer Reconsiders Open Gate Policy after Recent Fight

Just days after a fight broke out among teenagers at Waldameer, park officials say they are reviewing the admission policy. Erie News Now talked with Waldameer president Steve Gorman on Thursday. He said the park is proud of its open-gate policy which allows anyone to walk around the park without...
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
YourErie

TV home expert teams up with Erie Insurance

Erie Insurance is teaming up with a TV home expert to explain the significance of the guaranteed replacement cost coverage policy. “Today’s Homeowner” host Danny Lipford made a stop at Erie Insurance’s Technical Learning Center on Wednesday. During his visit, he stressed the importance of Erie Insurance’s guaranteed replacement cost coverage, especially with the high […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Waterford Heritage Days Return this Weekend

Waterford Heritage Days is making a comeback this summer, and it starts this weekend. It gets underway Friday in downtown Waterford and runs through Sunday. The event is all about the town's rich history, but there is also tons of stuff for the family to do. You can check out...
WATERFORD, PA
YourErie

East Erie neighborhood residents frustrated over tall grass

The frustration level of people who live near East 21st and Wallace streets is almost as high as the weeds on the northwest corner lot. “It’s hard sometimes to see traffic as you’re going by with the high grass,” a neighbor said. The neighbor, who did not want to go on camera, said he’s called […]
ERIE, PA
iheartoswego.com

DEC Tracking New Threat to Beech Trees

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today announced that Beech Leaf Disease (BLD), which affects all species of beech trees, was identified in 35 counties in New York State to date. DEC began tracking BLD in 2018 after it was confirmed in Chautauqua County. Fourteen of the...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Paving Work to Close Several Downtown Erie Streets Overnight

Paving work will close several downtown Erie streets overnight, according to city officials. The following streets will close starting at 9 p.m. Friday:. Peach from 2nd to 3rd St. The streets will remain closed until the work is completed.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

COVID-19 Spikes with Rapid Spread of New Variant

Health officials are once again dealing with an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases. The culprit being blamed is two new variants that appear to be spreading quickly - BA.4 and BA.5. In Erie County, the health department reports going from 240 new cases two weeks ago to...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Flower Rd. Closed in Summit Township, Erie County

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding drivers part of Flower Rd. is closed in Summit Township, Erie County. It also affects the Flower Rd. entrance to the Erie County Technical School. The closure is required for the construction of the five-leg roundabout. The Oliver Rd. and Hamot Rd. legs...
ERIE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy