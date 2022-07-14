California Company Purchases 9 Erie Properties through Repository Sale

Two retired U.S. Marines traveled through northern Chautauqua County this week as part of a cross-country journey in support of U.S. Missing in Action and Killed in Action cases from all wars and conflicts. Justin "J.D." LeHew and Coleman "Rocky" Kinzer are on a mission called "The Long Road," walking 3,365 miles along the entire span of Route 20. WDOE News spoke with them as they went through Fredonia on Tuesday. LeHew says their trek began on June 6th in Boston, Massachusetts and will finish at the western end of Route 20 in Newport, Oregon...

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO