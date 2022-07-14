ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Head-on collision causes minor injuries in Kent Wednesday morning

 2 days ago

A head-on collision Wednesday morning at 5 a.m. on West Valley/68th North of S. 277th Street (map below) caused minor injuries, according to Kent Police.

Police say the collision was a head-on, but thankfully there were only minor injuries.

There were some delays due to the state of the vehicles involved.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that seat belts and airbags DO save lives,” police said. “This outcome could have been very different.”

