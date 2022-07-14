ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Inmate who died at St. Joseph County Jail identified

By 16 News Now
WNDU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate...

www.wndu.com

wtvbam.com

Sturgis woman injured in St. Joseph County Monday morning crash

STURGIS TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Sturgis woman was injured Monday morning in a St. Joseph County two vehicle crash. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department says the crash took place in the area of White School Road and Progress Street in Sturgis Township just before 7:00 a.m..
STURGIS, MI
abc57.com

Man accused of breaking into woman's home despite protection order

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into the home of a woman who had a protection order against him, according to the probable cause affidavit. Ramone Thompson, Jr., 25, was arrested on the charges of residential entry and invasion of privacy. On Thursday, officers...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Michigan City Police investigating weekend homicide

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A homicide investigation is underway in Michigan City after a woman was killed early Sunday morning. Michigan City police responded just before 2 in the morning for a shots fired call in the area of Springland and Roeske Avenues. They found a woman with an...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
City
South Bend, IN
City
Elkhart, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WNDU

Woman dies in Michigan City shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City police launched a homicide investigation after a woman died Sunday in an apparent shooting. Just before 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Springland Avenue and Roeske Avenue for a call of shots fired. They were further notified that a subject was believed to have been struck by gunfire.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Investigation begins at Michigan City warehouse after weekend fire

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Officials are also investigating a massive fire over the weekend, destroying a warehouse occupying the old Pullman Factory. The company occupying the building is Mikropor, a Turkish air filter supplier that bases its U.S. operations out of Michigan City. Mikropor and their warehouse...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
#Indiana State Police
WANE-TV

Passenger killed in fiery crash ID’d

HARLAN, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim killed in a fiery crash near the Indiana-Ohio state line Friday. Oi La Ma, 24, of Fort Wayne died of Thermal Burns and Smoke Inhalation and his death was ruled accidental. It was around 5...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

29-year-old dies in S.R. 25 crash in Kosciusko County

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - A 29-year-old from Leesburg has died following an early morning crash on S.R. 25, the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office announced. At 3:47 a.m. on Sunday, Cassandra Doerr was driving a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee south on S.R. 25, south of Ferguson Road, when the Cherokee left the east side of the road and rolled over several times before coming to a stop.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Deputies interrupt burglary at Knoll Brothers Truck Stop

HAMLET, Ind. -- Deputies interrupted a burglary in progress at the Knoll Brothers Truck Stop in Hamlet early Sunday morning, according to the Starke County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived to the gas station around 7:15 a.m., they found a man near a blue Honda. While investigating, deputies found a...
HAMLET, IN
abc57.com

Homicide investigation underway after woman shot while driving

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Michigan City Police are investigating the homicide of a woman who was shot while driving early Sunday morning. At 1:50 a.m., police were dispatched to Springland and Roeske avenues for a shots fired call and reports someone had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNDU

St. Joseph Co. Dept. of Health reopens Mishawaka immunization clinic

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Department of Health has reopened its Mishawaka immunization clinic. It’s located on the first floor of the Mishawaka County Services Building at 219 Lincoln Way West. It’s open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
MISHAWAKA, IN
CBS News

Two seriously injured in early morning I-80 crash in Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were seriously injured in a crash during the early morning on Monday on Interstate 80 in Indiana. Indiana State Police responded to the crash at around 2:22 a.m. on the I-80/94 westbound lanes at the 1.2 mile marker, according to a police news release. The location was just east of Calumet Avenue.
CHICAGO, IL
WOWO News

One dead after Sunday morning crash in Kosciusko County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department says that one person died Sunday morning as the result of a single vehicle crash southwest of Warsaw. Officers responded to reports of a crash on State Road 25, south of Ferguson Road shortly before 4 a.m. Reports indicate that Cassandra Doerr, 29, from Leesburg was driving a 2013 Jeep Cherokee southbound on State Road 25 when the vehicle left the eastside of the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a rest. Doerr was pronounced dead at the scene.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Michigan City Police investigating deadly shooting

Michigan City, Ind. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the area of Springland Ave. and Roeske Ave. Authorities were called at 1:50 A.M. for shots fired. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive woman in the driver's seat of a vehicle that had went off...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of robbing AT&T store in 2021

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Friday for his role in an April 2021 robbery at an AT&T store, according to the probable cause affidavit. Davlon Baker was arrested on the charges of robbery and theft when the value of property is greater than $50,000. On...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Man caught allegedly trying to steal gas

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after he was caught allegedly trying to steal fuel from a fleet truck, according to the probable cause affidavit. Charles Lawson was arrested on the charges of theft and criminal mischief. On Sunday, an officer with the South Bend Police Department...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN

