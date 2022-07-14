Inmate who died at St. Joseph County Jail identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department says that one person died Sunday morning as the result of a single vehicle crash southwest of Warsaw. Officers responded to reports of a crash on State Road 25, south of Ferguson Road shortly before 4 a.m. Reports indicate that Cassandra Doerr, 29, from Leesburg was driving a 2013 Jeep Cherokee southbound on State Road 25 when the vehicle left the eastside of the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a rest. Doerr was pronounced dead at the scene.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO