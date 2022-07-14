Law enforcement logs: July 15, 2022

COLUMBIA BASIN — The information below was provided by the respective law enforcement agencies, as noted. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ephrata Police Department

June 24

Report of attempted theft of food and alcohol valued at $124.16 from a business in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

June 25

Report of attempted theft in the area of Tenth Avenue and C Street SW. The reporting party confronted the suspect, who dropped the stolen property and fled.

June 27

Report of a trailer with tools stolen in the 1600 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Report of attempted theft at a business in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Grant County Jail

June 25

Noe Dominguez, 26, Warden, booked on fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Shayne Adam Paasch, 43, Soap Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Jose Flores Garcia, 29, Desert Aire, booked on a Yakima County warrant relating to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

June 26

Antonio Jimenez, 30, Moses Lake, booked on Grant County District Court warrants relating to fourth-degree assault – domestic violence, third-degree theft and harassment – domestic violence.

June 27

Megan Marie Guerrero, 26, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

June 28

Nathaniel Evan Humphrey, 26, George, booked on Grant County Superior Court warrants relating to failure to register as a sex offender.

Joseph Doyle Loan, 67, Soap Lake, booked on first-degree assault and harassment – threats to kill.

Zhane M. Mercadel, 24, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Moses Lake Police Department

June 24

Report of mail stolen in the 17000 block of West Broadway Avenue.

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 1200 block of West Franklin Street. A wallet containing $550 and a set of headphones were reported stolen.

Report of a catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle in the 800 block of West Sharon Avenue.

Report of a catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle in the 1600 block of South Pilgrim Street.

Report of compound bow, binoculars and range finder stolen from a vehicle in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle in the 400 block of East Brown Avenue.

Report of a house being egged in the 900 block of West Oregon Street.

Report of a mountain bike stolen in the 1000 block of West Gary Street.

Report of a vehicle window shattered in the 1500 block of South Monroe Street.

Report of a propane tank stolen in the 1000 block of West Gary Street.

Report of a three-vehicle collision at North Stratford and West Mart roads. Driver of vehicle 1 was reportedly blinded by the sun, thought the light was green and struck vehicle 2 from behind, causing it to strike another vehicle. Passenger in vehicle 2 complained of back pain but refused medical treatment.

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 500 block of West Third Avenue. An amplifier and credit cards were taken.

Report of medication stolen in the 500 block of South Canterbury Lane.

June 25

Report of a collision in a parking lot in the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. One party was found to be DUI and taken into custody.

Report of an air compressor stolen in the 100 block of West Knolls Vista Drive.

Report of items stolen from a storage unit in the 1200 block of South Boyle Street. Electronics, a TV, kitchen items, coffee tables and fishing gear were taken.

Report of attempted theft at a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road. Subject was stopped by loss prevention and left the items at the store.

Report of a vehicle broken into and vandalized in the 800 block of South Fairbanks Drive.

June 26

Report of a catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle in the 2200 block of West Broadway Avenue.

Report of a mountain bike valued at $300 stolen on the Alder Street Fill.

Report of a Chihuahua dog stolen in the 1200 block of South Pioneer Way.

June 27

Report of food and soft drinks stolen from a business in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of a bike stolen from a back porch in the 3700 block of West Peninsula Drive.