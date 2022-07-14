KARE 11 Investigates: Message from the grave leads family to fulfill loved one’s final wish

Sometimes, when we're grieving, we look for signs of our loved one in the world around us. It could be a special tree, an heirloom, or even an animal that brings us the peace and comfort we need in a heartbreaking time. For Gabs, who goes by @brewbearr on TikTok, it was this precious baby deer who stopped by while she was visiting her grandfather's grave.

ANIMALS ・ 11 DAYS AGO