LINCOLN, Neb. — After two years of planning and preparation, Nebraska is set to join the rest of the country in launching a new three-digit suicide prevention line—988. “The new 988 phone number provides a 24/7 connection to trained, compassionate counselors for anyone experiencing thoughts of suicide,” said Gov. Pete Ricketts. “It’s imperative that we look after the mental well-being of our loved ones and provide immediate help to those who need it. The State has been proactive in ensuring that Nebraskans have access to mental health resources. As we launch 988, we’re also adding capacity to mental health facilities and investing in the education of additional behavioral healthcare providers.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO