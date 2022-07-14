ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Watch SpaceX launch its latest cargo mission to the ISS

By Joshua Hawkins
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20glWR_0gg4KTr900

SpaceX will launch its latest cargo mission to the International Space Station this evening. The space organization has scheduled liftoff for 8:44 p.m. EDT from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission has been a long time coming and will carry crucial supplies and equipment to the International Space Station.

Watch SpaceX launch a cargo mission to the ISS

As with any NASA-related launch, you’ll be able to catch the SpaceX launch on Thursday evening by tuning into the official NASA livestream. As noted above, liftoff is scheduled for shortly before 9 p.m. EDT, or roughly 0044 GMT. A Falcon 9 rocket will carry one of the SpaceX Dragon cargo capsules to the space station.

Tucked inside the Dragon capsule is roughly 5,800 pounds (2,630 kilograms) of supplies and scientific hardware. The mission, which NASA officially labeled Commercial Resupply Services 25, or CRS-25, has been in the works since early June. However, the first launch was canceled when engineers noticed increased levels of hydrazine in the propulsion system.

The original SpaceX launch was then canceled a second time so it could replace some hardware on the rocket system and perform other inspections. Now, though, NASA has finally rescheduled the SpaceX to liftoff and carry those critical supplies up to the ISS.

What viewers should expect

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HGvuJ_0gg4KTr900
Image source: ZUMAPRESS.com/MEGA

Those tuning into the SpaceX launch on NASA’s official livestream will watch along as the engineers prepare the rocket for its ascent. This will include the standard liftoff procedures, including the capsule’s detachment from the Falcon 9 rocket booster. Once everything has detached, the booster will make its return, and attempt to land on a droneship in the ocean.

NASA will showcase the entire sequence via its official livestream. And SpaceX will no doubt provide any additional updates across its various social media. This is just one of many SpaceX launches that have made their way to the International Space Station in the past several years. NASA and SpaceX have other missions in the works, too.

This is also not the first time this particular Dragon capsule has made the trip to the ISS. In fact, this will be the capsule’s third trip to the station since it began hauling cargo to the orbiting lab back in December of 2020. SpaceX has carried out 29 orbital missions this year alone, this is just the latest in its ambitious schedule.

The ISS receives commercial resupply missions like CRS-25 fairly often. These missions carry important supplies to the station. And the ISS even used some resupply missions to dispose of trash. The station has since begun work on a new waste disposal system, which uses specially made garbage bags to jettison trash into the atmosphere where it burns up safely.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

NASA shares astonishing James Webb images of Jupiter and its rings

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is the gift that keeps giving. Right after releasing the first set of images on July 12 — four extraordinary observations in the distant cosmos — taken by the world's most powerful space observatory, NASA has now stealthily revealed data from the telescope's commissioning period from the Space Telescope Science Institute’s Mikulski Archive for Space Telescopes.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Daily Mail

REVEALED: NASA's full picture set from James Webb Telescope will show detailed views of stellar nurseries with stars larger than the sun and a galaxy group 290 million light-years away

NASA revealed the James Webb Telescope will target multiple spectacular cosmic objects - including far-flung stellar nurseries, a giant planet outside of our solar system and a galaxy group that's 290-million light-years away - ahead of the release of its first images. The space agency lists five main targets for...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spacex Dragon#Iss#Falcon
Andrei Tapalaga

Seven Planets Will Align Tomorrow for the First Time in 18 Years

The conjunction of the seven planets is before sunrise between June 24 and 27Manvendra Singh/Pixabay. On June 24 at dawn, seven planets from our solar system will align for the first time in 18 years. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus will align in the early hours of Friday. The magical event has been named June 24 conjunction.
Andrei Tapalaga

Human Trash Found on Mars

NASA's rover identifies trash on Mars which does not come from the previous landingsNASA. NASA's perseverance rover captured imagines earlier this week of trash that human actions have caused as it is not part of the ecosystem of the planet. Bits of plastic and aluminum and other materials used by NASA have been discovered by the rover on Mars.
GreenMatters

Here’s How the 2022 Solar Flare Will Affect Life on Planet Earth

Because global warming is such a prevalent problem in today's society, many have developed a (completely valid) fear of the sun's wrath. It's the root cause of relentless heat waves, wildfires, coral bleaching, and more — which is precisely why the prospect of a 2022 solar flare, as well as a rapidly growing sunspot, sounds incredibly daunting.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
ZDNet

On July 12, we'll see the universe like never before

On July 12, the world will have a new perspective of the universe, when the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission releases its first set of full-color images as well as spectroscopic data. One of the photos to be released is the deepest image of our universe that has ever been taken, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters on Wednesday.
ASTRONOMY
US News and World Report

NASA to Showcase Webb Space Telescope's First Full-Color Images

(Reuters) -Drawing back the curtain to a photo gallery unlike any other, NASA will soon present the first full-color images from its James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary apparatus designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe. The highly anticipated unveiling this week of pictures and...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

BGR.com

331K+
Followers
9K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy