ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 217 ‘Training Camp Preview: Offense’

By Joe Hopkins
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GqQgx_0gg4KOgk00

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts start training camp in less than two weeks!

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell , Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news, including several Colts receiving national recognition.

They then break down quarterback (12:52), running back (30:30), wide receiver (39:26), tight end (53:18), offensive tackle (58:48), offensive guard (1:06:09) and center (1:11:09).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for YouTube

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us next week as the Blue Zone crew looks forward to the 2022 season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Benton County man cut off girlfriend’s legs with chainsaw and stuffed body in trash bags, say ISP investigators

AMBIA, Ind. — A Benton County man revealed to investigators he cut off his girlfriend’s legs with a chainsaw after she died and placed her body in trash bags. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office was called to an Ambia home on July 3 after a woman reported a man living there, 60-year-old Edward Bagwell, told her his girlfriend’s body was in trash bags at his house.
BENTON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

‘Everything they are saying against him is a lie’: Mother of 10-year-old rape victim defends suspect to reporter

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The mother of a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled to Indiana for an abortion has seemingly expressed support for her daughter’s accused rapist, Telemundo reports. Police in Columbus, Ohio arrested 27-year-old Guerson Fuentes on Tuesday. Fuentes admitted to police he had raped the 10-year-old girl at least twice and complied to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WEHT/WTVW

Sturgis police crash into Family Dollar

STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT) – Two Sturgis Kentucky Police vehicles have been involved in an apparent crash with each other resulting in one hitting the Family Dollar store. Sturgis Mayor Doug Rodgers said no one was injured and the officers involved were sent for the required drug screens. The Family Dollar had enough damage forcing it […]
STURGIS, KY
The Spun

Tony Romo Predicts Steelers Starting Quarterback: Fans React

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles heading into the 2022 NFL season. As it stands right now, former Pro Bowler Mitch Trubisky holds the No. 1 spot on the depth chart over No. 20 overall pick Kenny Pickett and returning backup Mason Rudolph. But with training camp and preseason still ahead, that could easily change before Week 1.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Pro Football Rumors

Browns reportedly plan to sign backup QB if Deshaun Watson gets lengthy suspension

As the news involving Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to develop around the allegations of sexual misconduct placed upon him, disciplinary officer Sue Robinson is nearing her ruling on whether or not Watson violated the league’s personal conduct policy. The ruling should determine the length of time, if any, that Watson will be suspended from playing in the NFL. If it’s determined that Watson will be out for an extended period of time, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com tells us that the Browns “will sign a quarterback to back up interim starter Jacoby Brissett.”
CLEVELAND, OH
WEHT/WTVW

Child found at Jasper’s McDonald’s; parents arrested for neglect

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The Jasper Police Department (JPD) was called to the Southside McDonald’s on July 15 about 10:25 p.m. for a report of a child walking around the restaurant by himself. JPD investigated and determined the child belonged to Michael Brasell and Leandra McCormick. JPD obtained a search warrant for their residence according […]
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Thousands arrive for Sturgis Bike Rally

STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT) – A Union County favorite is once again bringing thousands of people into western Kentucky. In fact, the population of Sturgis, Kentucky is estimated to nearly triple during the Sturgis Bike Rally, bringing in an estimated 6,500-7,000 bikers from all over the country. “A lot of the same people come back every […]
STURGIS, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Chappell
Person
Joe Hopkins
WEHT/WTVW

ISP respond to possible threats in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana State Police are involved in an investigation regarding possible threats made in Washington, Indiana on Thursday. State Police confirmed reports of an individual making threats towards the Perdue processing plant in Washington. Law enforcement are in the area and actively investigating. Eyewitness News...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man arrested with duffle bag of drugs and stolen gun

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police (EPD) arrested a man for having a large amount of drugs and a stolen handgun at the 300 block of South Green River Road on July 15 at 11:10 p.m. Police identified the man as 35 year-old Michael Jimenez. Detectives with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force received a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Podcasts#Episodes#American Football#Colts Blue Zone#Twitter Coltsbluezone#Itunes Click#Spotify Click#Stitcher Click#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Deceased named on Old Corydon-Henderson Road

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police Department (HPD) says the driver of the motorcycle, Charles B. Harris III, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident. HPD says on July 15 at 7:58 a.m. it responded to the intersection of Hwy 425 and Old Corydon Road in reference to a Collison between a […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
WEHT/WTVW

WATCH: Break-in suspects burglarize Henderson store

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Two burglary suspects are still at large after they broke in and stole products from a local Tri-State business. Henderson Police say the burglary was reported around 7:30 the morning of July 3. In the video, you can see two hooded suspects hastily run into...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Silver Alert canceled for missing Evansville man

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A statewide silver alert has been issued for a missing man out of Evansville. Evansville police are currently looking for 71-year-old Stephen Glaser. Glaser is a white male, said to be around 6’1″ and 240 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Yardbarker

Is Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky a fantasy football sleeper?

It is understandable that Pittsburgh Steelers tight end and 2021 second-round draft pick Pat Freiermuth is being mentioned as a "potential first-time Pro Bowler" and a "fantasy football breakout candidate" for the 2022 season even though the Steelers technically haven't named a starting quarterback heading into training camp sessions. Freiermuth...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy