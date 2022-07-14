Stillwater Fire Department evacuates homes, closes North 108 as they work to contain a grass fire

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Stillwater Fire Department has multiple units responding to a grass fire to assist Ingalls Fire, Ripley Fire and other departments.

The grass fire is reported located on Highway 51, half a mile east of 108 North. Stillwater Fire said Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is assisting the fire departments with traffic control.

At 3:50 p.m. Thursday, houses north of Highway 51 were being evacuated for safe caution, and Stillwater Fire asked residents to avoid the area, if possible.

Less than an hour later, at 4:30 p.m., Stillwater Fire announced that North 108 is also closed. Fire trucks are set up on North 108 to keep the grass fire from jumping over the roadway.