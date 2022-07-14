ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Stillwater Fire Department evacuates homes, closes North 108 as they work to contain a grass fire

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1znC9J_0gg4KMvI00
Stillwater Fire Department evacuates homes, closes North 108 as they work to contain a grass fire

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Stillwater Fire Department has multiple units responding to a grass fire to assist Ingalls Fire, Ripley Fire and other departments.

The grass fire is reported located on Highway 51, half a mile east of 108 North. Stillwater Fire said Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is assisting the fire departments with traffic control.

At 3:50 p.m. Thursday, houses north of Highway 51 were being evacuated for safe caution, and Stillwater Fire asked residents to avoid the area, if possible.

Less than an hour later, at 4:30 p.m., Stillwater Fire announced that North 108 is also closed. Fire trucks are set up on North 108 to keep the grass fire from jumping over the roadway.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Oklahoma child drowns in river

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities have recovered the body of an Oklahoma child who drowned in a river on Friday. The four-year-old Sand Springs boy was in the Arkansas River, about three miles east of the Keystone Dam in Tulsa County, when he went under water and did not resurface, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Sewer project to begin Tuesday at 49th West Avenue and Admiral

TULSA, Okla. — A sanitary sewer rehabilitation and replacement project is scheduled to begin Tuesday, July 19, at 49th West Avenue and West Admiral Boulevard, the city of Tulsa announced. During the work, 49th West Avenue will be closed to all traffic at this location, the city said. Traffic...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, OK
Accidents
Stillwater, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Ripley, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Stillwater, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grass Fire#Fire Trucks#Traffic Control#Accident#Oklahoma Highway Patrol#North 108
news9.com

U-Haul Truck Hits Bridge In Downtown OKC

A U-Haul truck struck a bridge in downtown Oklahoma City Thursday afternoon. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. near EK Gaylord and Reno Ave. No word on any injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

Woman carjacked eating lunch in Hillcrest parking garage

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say a woman was eating her lunch in a hospital parking garage near 11the and Utica when she was carjacked. TPD says they were called out to Hillcrest Hospital around 1 p.m. Wednesday for an armed robbery and carjacking. They say the woman was...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFOR

One wounded following a dispute in West Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was wounded near NW 10th St. and N Meridian Avenue in West Oklahoma City early on Saturday morning. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. The injuries were non-life threatening, so they are expected to recover. They were responsive on the scene, but were uncooperative with police.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

Tulsa nonprofit works to keep dogs safe in high temperatures

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa nonprofit is working to make sure dogs are kept safe in the hot temperatures. FOX23 was out with volunteers from the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals (OAA) as they check on dogs in the heat. The people behind the organization said their phones go off...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Woman Escapes TCSO Custody After Breaking Into Unique Tulsa Home

--- The owner of the unique spaceship home in Tulsa says two people broke into the house on Thursday night and one of them escaped custody. According to homeowner Terry Buckner, he saw the two people on his security cameras two days in a row and called 911 both times. Buckner says the man and the woman broke into the house and went all the way to the fourth floor on Thursday night.
TULSA, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Survivors of I-40 shooting testify Tuesday

A man charged in 2021 with shooting two good Samaritans after they offered him roadside assistance on Interstate-40 just west of Vian appeared before a judge Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. Lee B. King, 28, was present with his attorney Scott Hickman as District Attorney Jack Thorp interviewed the two...
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
79K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy