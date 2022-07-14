ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roscoe, IL

'Baby Noah' found dead at Roscoe recycling plant 10 years ago, still no leads

MyStateline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen years ago Wednesday, a newborn baby...

www.mystateline.com

Illinois man arrested after allegedly crashing car, passing out in roadway after leaving Lone Tree music festival

An Illinois man has been arrested after allegedly crashing his car and passing out in the middle of the road after leaving a music festival near Lone Tree. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the accident scene on American Legion Road near its intersection with Taft Avenue just after 2:45 Saturday morning. A 2004 Buick LeSabre was found in the ditch, and 24-year-old Steven Vanhorn of Elburn, Illinois was reportedly found unconscious in the street. Once awakened, Vanhorn reportedly declined medical attention and said he’d just left Camp Euphoria, where he’d had a few drinks. He reportedly showed signs of intoxication, was wearing a Camp Euphoria wristband, and refused most field sobriety testing. His breath alcohol level was measured at .187%.
LONE TREE, IA
fox32chicago.com

Lake County man accused of Fox Lake home invasion, meth possession

FOX LAKE, Illinois - A Lake County man is accused of breaking into a home in Fox Lake and attacking two people inside. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said Nicholas J. Coles, 33, kicked the door open at a house on Lippincott Road in Fox Lake on Friday night. Investigators...
FOX LAKE, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Man Who Threatened To Shoot North Coast Music Fest Was Arrested For Attacking Mom, Officials Say

CHICAGO — A man who authorities say threatened to shoot up the North Coast Music Festival was caught because he attacked his mother, officials said. The suburban Bridgeview festival warned Tuesday someone had made a threat on social media against people and musical acts set to perform. Algonquin police said Daniel Susma, 28, was behind the threat — and that he’d already been arrested.
CHICAGO, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Dixon Resident Describes Hearing Screeching Tires and Children Screaming at South Galena Crossing During Information Meeting Held by Dixon Officials

The City of Dixon received a $200,000 Safe Routes to School Grant in 2019 to be used towards improving and making safer the routes used by school kids to get across South Galena Avenue on up to Reagan Middle School. The work on this has been pushed back for the last couple of years. The city now has the plans in place to begin the work in March of 2023.
DIXON, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Hit And Run in Winnebago County

Police have not released any details on the incident or suspects. So I guess, if you see a vehicle that has damages, call the police on it (shrugs) Sources are reporting a hit and run auto accident. It happened near 11th st and Sandy Hollow. Reports of at least 1...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Victims, survivors of Henry Pratt mass shooting in Aurora awarded $60 million

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Survivors and victims' families in a mass shooting in Aurora have been awarded $60 million.The judgments were entered against the estate of the shooter, Gary Martin, and were split among two of the survivors, the estates of the five victims killed, and two bystanders who saw part of the shooting spree.In 2019, Martin opened fire inside the Henry Pratt Company -- killing five of his coworkers, and injuring others, including five Aurora police officers, before he was shot and killed by police.Lawsuits against Illinois State Police can now move forward. State police are being sued for failures in the FOID card system that let Martin buy a gun.
AURORA, IL
Amboy News

Former Woodhaven Lakes finance manager charged with theft

LEE COUNTY — A local woman has been charged with theft. Donna Unrath, 54, was charged for theft from Woodhaven Lakes in Sublette, on July 7 in a Lee County courtroom. Unrath, who was a finance manager for Woodhaven Association and had been with the company for seven years, was suspected of stealing money from Woodhaven Lakes.
LEE COUNTY, IL

