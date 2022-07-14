ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranked Mode Coming to Warzone

By Christian Beane
 4 days ago
It's taken years, but finally, a ranked game mode is headed to Call of Duty Warzone. Warzone has been a fan favorite game from the beginning. But one thing it has always lacked was a ranked game mode. Warzone has lost some popularity over the years to games like...

