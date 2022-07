TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Temple College students who enroll in twelve or more hours of courses this fall will receive up to $1,500 to help with education expenses. Prospective students can learn about this funding – as well as other Temple College grants, scholarships and assistance programs – by attending one of three Temple College Registration and Open House events taking place at the College’s three campuses over the next two weeks. These events are designed to introduce community members to the College, as well as provide a “one stop shop” to help students apply and register for the fall.

TEMPLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO