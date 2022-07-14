ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, AR

Huntsville woman arrested for rape of minor

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hailey Lynn Scott, 24, of Huntsville, was arrested for allegedly raping a minor child.

Springdale man arrested for sexual assault of a child

Washington County prosecutor Matt Durrett submitted a felony information filing stating that Scott raped a minor male “incapable of consent because he or she is mentally defective” between April and September 2021. She was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on a $50,000 bond on July 12.

A complete preliminary report is currently unavailable due to the age of the victim. Scott has a court hearing scheduled for July 15.

Belinda Heckard
1d ago

"mentally defective" WTH is wrong with society!? this girl has some serious issues that need to be dealt with. looking at her maybe drug addiction. this is sad this happened to the victim but then to refer to them as"mentally defective!" talk about being victimized. people need to do better!

