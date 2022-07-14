Huntsville woman arrested for rape of minor
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hailey Lynn Scott, 24, of Huntsville, was arrested for allegedly raping a minor child.Springdale man arrested for sexual assault of a child
Washington County prosecutor Matt Durrett submitted a felony information filing stating that Scott raped a minor male “incapable of consent because he or she is mentally defective” between April and September 2021. She was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on a $50,000 bond on July 12.
A complete preliminary report is currently unavailable due to the age of the victim. Scott has a court hearing scheduled for July 15.
