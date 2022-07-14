ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Saving The Turtles Starts in Her Hometown

By WVIK, Quad Cities NPR
wvik.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicolina Pappas from Rock Island proposed two ordinances at its study session earlier this week. “At the council study session I covered proposing two ordinances. One to ban plastic straws, and one to put a 7 cent tax on all check out bags.” announced Pappas. Three years ago,...

www.wvik.org



ourquadcities.com

Rock Island County Fair activities coming up

The Rock Island County Fair will kick off on Tuesday, July 19th at 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline. But Saturday, July 16 will have all the Rock Island County 4-H showing general projects from 9 a.m. to noon in the Copeland Building on the fairgrounds. Plus, the new Miss Rock Island County Fair Queen will be crowned at the pageant taking place on Sunday, July 17 beginning at 4 p.m. at the United Township High School Auditorium, East Moline.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
KWQC

How to save money on groceries when shopping for a large family

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s a challenge to shop at the grocery store these days---but it’s especially daunting when you are feeding a large family. Food and Lifestyle influencer, Shanisty Ireland, joins PSL to share some wise tips on keeping food costs down during inflation. As a pregnant mother of soon-to-be 5 children, she has become expert on the topic. She offers some of the following tips during the interview:
DAVENPORT, IA
wvik.org

Habitat Breaks Ground for #127

It will be the future home of Nancy Trice, a life-long resident of Rock Island, and the 27th home built in the city. And it's made possible by the John Deere Foundation, Russell Construction, Quad City Bank and Trust, and Bank of America. Habitat has one new home under construction...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

New bookstore and coffee shop has opened in Hilltop Campus Village

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A new used bookstore and coffee shop has recently opened in Davenport. Tony Fuhs, owner of The Brewed Book located at 1524 North Harrison Street, talks about his professional history and how he made a transition into launching a local small business. The store sells used books,...
DAVENPORT, IA
wvik.org

Eads' Diving Bell

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. No one person influenced the Mississippi River in so many ways as James B. Eads, the great river engineer who grew up in LeClaire, Iowa. It was Eads who created the jetties at New Orleans, who built Union gunboats during the Civil War, and designed the magnificent Eads Bridge at St. Louis. How was he able to do so much with no formal training? Eads' secret was, he learned the entire Mississippi, top to bottom.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
wvik.org

Another Rejuvenation Foundation

Rejuvenate Housing's Treasurer, and the former mayor of Davenport, Ed Winborn, says the organization wants to create better housing opportunities in central Davenport. "The purpose is to identify and acquire properties in the central portion of Davenport that have either been condemned or need renovation, fix them up, and then find a family to purchase them."
DAVENPORT, IA
wvik.org

Cartwright and the Ferryman

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Woven like a thread through the tapestry of early Mississippi Valley history is the figure of Peter Cartwright, the Methodist circuit rider whose territory ranged from Galena all the way south to Shawnee town. Cartwright had come to Illinois in 1818 not only to save souls, but to argue for the abolition of slavery.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
wvik.org

UMRC Brings Climate Advocacy

Focusing on climate change for this conference is immensely important to us as we are seeing the severe effects in our river communities. Some examples of these extreme events are increased flooding, more recent and extreme derechos, droughts, and rapid temperature fluctuations. Specifically looking at our upper Mississippi River basin, these events are not only damaging to our communities, but to the river’s overall natural ecosystem. The Department of Natural Resources released an article in early July 2022 stating the updated status on the Upper Mississippi River trends. Some key takeaways and important notes to understand when speaking on climate change and the Mississippi River are how much the river is changing and for a variety of reasons. They found that there is more water in the river at an increased frequency, creating longer high flows. The high flows lasting longer is difficult on the overall hydrology and quality/quantity of the native species in the river. There is also an increase in floodplain forest loss due to the forest response to environmental changes, increased flooding, and invasive species. When these changes become apparent enough to see the negative effects, we know we need to make stronger policies and get our communities involved in these efforts. Which is what led us to wanting to make the conference climate change themed; to not only advocate for what our environment and communities deserve, but to educate policy makers and stakeholders on environmental efforts being made, and how climate change is actively affecting the people in our communities.
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Foodie Friday: Good Dog Hotdog Cart and Catering

This week’s Foodie Friday guest is Good Dog Hotdog, a Cart and Catering company that offers fresh hand-crafted hotdogs and drinks. Owners of Good Dog Hotdog, Chavaras and Krystall Trice, came in to show the Local 4 News This Morning team some of the amazing dishes they have to offer. Their menu includes hotdogs, breakfast […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
wvik.org

Calliope Duel

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Mississippi River steamboats normally got along with one another tolerably well. Competition seldom ended in deaths, steamboat men generally being more imaginative than fearsome. Take the duel between rival showboats, the "American" and the "Wonderland" not far from St. Louis in 1915. Fortunately...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
wvik.org

Convenience Key to Get Truckers Vaccinated

Through Saturday, Healthy Trucking of America will work with the Scott County Health Department to offer free vaccines and boosters at the I-80 Truck Stop. Jon Slaughter, from the Healthy Trucking nonprofit, says truckers can ask questions, learn about COVID vaccines, and then get a shot. He says truckers are...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KIIK 104.9

Meatheads Meat Market To Close Bettendorf Location

Meatheads Meat Market has been the source of wacky but delicious bratwurst, as well as your typical cuts of meat for many families in the Quad Cities since their opening nearly two decades ago, but the time of multiple locations must come to an end for the butcher shop. Announcing...
BETTENDORF, IA
wvik.org

Nuclear Preparedness Exercise Held Biannually

The exercise, held every other year, evaluated local organizations including first responders. Rock Island County's EMA coordinator is Lieutenant Matt DeSmyter. "They had set objectives and Rock Island met those objectives, and had no noted significant deficiencies." State and federal emergency management agencies held a meeting on Friday regarding the...
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

After 40 years, high school pals reunite at Music Guild

Before late last month, the last time Mark Swessinger of Rock Island saw Allison Evans in person was New Year’s Eve 1981, in Marshalltown, Iowa. Now, Swessinger is music director of the new QC Music Guild production of “Cinderella,” and Evans (who lives in Cincinnati, Ohio) is playing oboe and English horn in the pit orchestra at Prospect Park, Moline.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
K92.3

1800’s Beer Cave Unearthed in Small-Town Iowa

When digging around for archeological discoveries in the state of Iowa, it's not exactly uncommon to find arrowheads, bones from bison or cattle, or -- if you're near the Coralville/Iowa City area -- finding some prehistoric fossils and limestone bedrock from the Devonian Period. Most people aren't searching for old...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

A devastated widow asks for help after husband’s homicide

39-year-old Amani Kamata was identified by Rock Island police Monday morning, after being found with a fatal gunshot wound. Police say the victim was shot by an unidentified suspect. Shortly after, his wife Kayobe Likezo received a call saying that something had happened to her husband. “Somebody called me and...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

1,200 Bettendorf parents sign petition seeking superintendent removal

The Bettendorf Board of Education declined to move forward Thursday night with a parent petition seeking removal of Superintendent Michelle Morse. The online petition at Change.org had 1,198 signatures, asking for a “vote of no confidence” in the schools chief, following a flurry of resignations and student behavior issues in the district.
BETTENDORF, IA

