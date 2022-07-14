ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blanco County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blanco, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-14 17:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bastrop, Travis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bastrop; Travis The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Travis County in south central Texas Northwestern Bastrop County in south central Texas * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 745 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wyldwood, or 9 miles northwest of Bastrop, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Austin, Bastrop, Austin Bergstrom Int Airport, Cedar Creek, Wyldwood, Camp Swift, Hornsby Bend, Webberville, Phelan, Garfield and Del Valle. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Expect High Temperatures and Saharan Dust in Canyon Lake Through Early Next Week

The U.S. National Weather Service Austin-San Antonio says Saharan dust remains in the forecast this weekend and is likely to create hazy conditions over the next several days. The bad news is these dust plumes make it warmer by drying up the atmosphere, resulting in fewer clouds and less precipitation to help cool temperatures, the weather service warned on Facebook.
CANYON LAKE, TX
KENS 5

Could San Antonians see rain this week?

SAN ANTONIO — Dangerous heat continues for another day as a Heat Advisory will remain in effect through 8 pm Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. However, a couple of rain chances will hang around the next six days. A pattern of isolated thunderstorms could pop-up Thursday leaving...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Edwards Aquifer Authority urges residents to conserve water

There are 2.5 million people that depend on the Edwards Aquifer, the Edwards Aquifer Authority says due to the lack of rain and historic heat, the region is in a severe drought. According to a map from the Edwards Aquifer Authority, Bexar county is in the deep red, what's called...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVUE

Hutto announces move to Stage 2 water restrictions

HUTTO, Texas — As drought conditions continue across Central Texas, Hutto is just the latest city to announce a move for water restrictions. On July 15, effective immediately, the City of Hutto announced it would be moving to Stage 2 restrictions. This applies to City of Hutto water customers, including residential, commercial, industrial and institutional.
HUTTO, TX
KSAT 12

Remains found in Bandera identified as missing woman, report says

Skeletal remains found in Bandera have been identified as a woman who disappeared last month, according to the Bandera Bulletin. Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King told the newspaper this week that the remains belonged to Brittany McMahon, 33. Her cause of death is pending results from an autopsy. McMahon...
BANDERA, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for July 8-14, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 8-14, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

One person killed in multi-vehicle crash in northwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person died following a multi-vehicle crash late Wednesday night in northwest Austin, EMS officials said. Austin-Travis County EMS said they responded around 9:38 p.m. to the 6100 block of West Parmer Lane after reports of a collision. There were three vehicles involved. One person was...
AUSTIN, TX
Bandera Bulletin

Remains identified as Brittany McMahon

Skeletal remains discovered in the Bandera Pass subdivision have been identified as belonging to Brittany McMahon, according to Bandera County Cheif Deputy Matt King. According to King, the cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy from the Anthropology Department at Texas State University (TSU). King said McMahon's...
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

DPS trooper involved in Manor traffic crash

MANOR, Texas — Manor Police Department reported a collision with an injury involving a State Highway Patrol Trooper. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Thursday, located on Eastbound 290 at George Bush Westbound. According to the Manor Police Department, the State Highway Patrol Trooper driving the vehicle is...
MANOR, TX
KVUE

Five area counties at 'high' risk of COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas — A total of five counties in the Central Texas area are now at "high" risk of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC lists Mason Gillespie, Blanco, Hays and Caldwell in the "high" risk category. Meanwhile, Travis and Williamson counties, along with others, remain in the "medium" risk level.
AUSTIN, TX

