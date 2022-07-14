Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blanco, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bastrop; Travis The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Travis County in south central Texas Northwestern Bastrop County in south central Texas * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 745 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wyldwood, or 9 miles northwest of Bastrop, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Austin, Bastrop, Austin Bergstrom Int Airport, Cedar Creek, Wyldwood, Camp Swift, Hornsby Bend, Webberville, Phelan, Garfield and Del Valle. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BASTROP COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO