Gonzales County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Gonzales, Guadalupe by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-14 04:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blanco, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 17:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Blanco; Gillespie; Kendall; Kerr The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Kerr County in south central Texas West central Blanco County in south central Texas Gillespie County in south central Texas Northwestern Kendall County in south central Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 510 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Willow City, or 11 miles northeast of Fredericksburg, moving southwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Comfort, Ingram, Stonewall, Camp Verde, Tivydale, Kerrville-Schreiner Park, Rocky Hill, Rocky Creek, Hye, Blumenthal, Center Point, Albert, Grapetown, Luckenbach, Cain City, Old Tunnel State Park, Willow City and LBJ State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BLANCO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bastrop, Travis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bastrop; Travis The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Travis County in south central Texas Northwestern Bastrop County in south central Texas * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 745 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wyldwood, or 9 miles northwest of Bastrop, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Austin, Bastrop, Austin Bergstrom Int Airport, Cedar Creek, Wyldwood, Camp Swift, Hornsby Bend, Webberville, Phelan, Garfield and Del Valle. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Goliad, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 17:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Goliad; Victoria The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Victoria County in south central Texas Northeastern Goliad County in south central Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 512 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Inez to Victoria Detar Hospital North to near Ander, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Victoria, Guadalupe, Fannin, Victoria Colony Creek Country Club, Schroeder, Dacosta, Wood Hi, Bloomington, Victoria Detar Hospital North, Victoria Riverside Park, Placedo, Coleto Creek Park, Victoria College, Victoria Mall, Saxet Lakes, Brentwood Subdivision, Oak Village, Inez, Victoria Regional Airport and Telferner. This includes the following highways US Highway 183 between mile markers 632 and 634. US Highway 59 between mile markers 624 and 664. US Highway 77 between mile markers 572 and 594. US Highway 87 between mile markers 804 and 830. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX

