Former KARA singer Nicole Jung is set to make her return to music as a soloist later this month. Nicole’s label, JWK Entertainment, issued a statement via Korea JoongAng Daily on July 14 announcing that the singer is set to drop a new digital single on July 27. “She has finished filming her new song’s music video and is preparing to actively promote her activities through music shows,” the brief statement read. “Fans will be able to see a mature side of her [through the song].”

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO