Memphis, TN

10 wanted for stealing $7,500 in liquor

By Courtney Anderson
 2 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— Memphis Police say 10 people are wanted after thousands of dollars worth of liquor was stolen from a northeast Memphis liquor store.

Memphis Police say officers responded to a burglary at Charlie’s Wine and Spirits on Kirby Whitten Road at around 2:05 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police say 10 suspects broke the front window glass using a sledgehammer. They got inside and reportedly took $7,500 in “liquor inventory.”

Memphis Police say the suspects wore hoodies, masks, and gloves. The suspects left the scene in a white Infiniti as well as another four-door sedan.

Memphis Police released pictures of the suspects and their vehicles Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

