As high interest rates push more would-be homeowners into the rental market, Single-family home rents are climbing in the state’s major metros. Rents in three of the Lone Star State’s largest markets rose an average of 12.2 percent year over year in May according to the latest CoreLogic Single-Family Rent Index report. That’s still less than the national average, where single-family rent growth continued to set records in May, with a 13.9% increase from May 2021.

LONE STAR, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO