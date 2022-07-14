Once Abandoned Clifton Park Hotel is Now at Full Capacity

“Our vision for PDT market is to create a distinctive experience that transports people to another place”. SARATOGA SPRINGS — 55 Railroad Place is getting a makeover – a big one. The former downtown Price Chopper Limited is being transformed into a European-style gourmet marketplace, known as PDT Market. The 19,000 square foot facility will feature a gourmet grocery section, full-service bar, café, floral and home goods sections and will have rooms for private events and cooking classes. Construction of the new facility is set to begin in the coming weeks and the PDT team is expecting the operation to be up-and-running this fall with an official grand opening date to be announced later this year in September. Architectural and design partners on the project include ABN Design, Paone Architecture and Bonacio Construction.

