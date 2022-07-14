ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assistance League Glendale Helps Santa With Annual ‘Christmas in July’ Sale

By CV Weekly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith 26 weeks left until Christmas, Santa’s smartest elves will be shopping July 14-15-16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Assistance League Glendale’s Annual “Christmas in July” sale. Savvy shoppers will be able...

Boyle Heights Beat

Free backpacks, school supplies and groceries to be handed out Saturday in Boyle Heights

Backpacks, school supplies and groceries will be handed out a free, outdoors distribution event Saturday, July 16, in Boyle Heights. Saturday’s event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the USC Health Sciences Campus, on Parking Lot 1701, near the corner of Zonal and State St. A total of 3,000 free backpacks full of school supplies will be available for LA County students three-years-old and older, from kindergarten through college. In addition, 500 bags of groceries will also be available for local families.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
166 E Winnie Way, Arcadia, Los Angeles County, CA, 91006

Welcome to this exceptional property showcasing remarkable curb appeal with a striking brick exterior and verdant lawns. Within the highly sought-after Arcadia School District, this home sits on a large lot of 8,990 sq. ft. Well located and a newer build, this two story home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in 3430 sq. ft. of living space. The home features an open floor plan which feels even more spacious with its high ceilings and picture windows which flood rooms with an abundance of sunlight while framing the sweeping, visually beautiful surroundings. The two story ceiling foyer leads into the formal living room offering wood beam ceilings and a gorgeous brick fireplace, adjoining the game room boasting a wet bar and wine cooler. There’s a formal dining room adjacent to the updated kitchen with quartz counters and newer appliances, a center island and a sunlit breakfast nook that invites you to relax with a cup of coffee or tea before you begin the day. The breakfast nook is open to the family room which features a fireplace and sliding doors accessing the backyard and patio. The main level bedroom and bath are perfect for the guests or in-laws. A separate laundry room and additional storage room complete the main floor. On the upper level there’s a spacious primary with an en-suite highlighting a soaking tub, glass-enclosed shower, twin vanities, and a generous size walk-in closet. Two secondary bedrooms share a full bathroom off the hallway. Additional features are engineered hardwood flooring downstairs throughout the living, dining, and family room, dual central heating and air conditioning, newer double pane windows, a tankless water heater, an attached 3 car garage with additional storage and an extra wide driveway for additional parking. The backyard is a perfect spot for alfresco dining and entertaining with its covered patio, mature privacy hedges, grassy areas, and a variety of fruit trees and a fragrant rose garden. Conveniently located near schools, a library, shopping, entertainment, restaurants, the Santa Anita Golf Course, Santa Anita Racetrack, and the Westfield Shopping Center. This beautiful estate in the heart of Arcadia will not disappoint!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
‘Generations’ at Brand Library & Art Center

Brand Library & Art Center presents “Generations,” an exhibition exploring abstract art in Los Angeles over four generations. Abstract art thrives in Los Angeles – whether minimal, geometric or material – always has someone making abstractions. “Generations” attempts to document a line of inheritance passing from parent to child, teacher to students, older to younger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Calendar This

THE VERDUGO HUUT (hootenay) Please join your neighbors and friends for live performances of the Beach Boys, Donovan and more by some of LA’s greatest artists! Prizes, home made snacks, hot pretzels, beer, soft drinks and wine. Ages 13 and up. Tickets are available online @uuverdugohuut.com or at the door $15. Mention this ad and get a $3 discount.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Summer Night Lights returns to 43 parks across LA

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Summer Night Lights, a program that keeps parks and recreation centers in Los Angeles open late with free food and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Barger Announces LA County Contract with Pasadena Humane for Animal Care and Control Services in Targeted Regions

Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced the unanimous approval by the Board of Supervisors for the Los Angeles County Dept. of Animal Care and Control to enter into a contract with Pasadena Humane to provide regional animal care services to the residents of Altadena and unincorporated La Crescenta, East Pasadena and San Pasqual.
PASADENA, CA
Notes & Nods

The recent weeklong vacation Bible school at Lutheran Church in the Foothills left dozens of kids with fun-filled memories. It also helped raise money to purchase desperately needed medical supplies for people in war torn Ukraine. VBS participants, volunteers and their families donated more than $400 through daily offerings. LCIF is partnering with St. Andrews Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Elysian Park to get the medical supplies where they are needed.
LA CRESCENTA-MONTROSE, CA
Saurabh

The finest Hotel Resort Pools with Family Day Passes in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Every year, thousands of visitors rush to Los Angeles to enjoy the sunny weather and stay at some of the city's swankiest resorts for the ideal escape. This results in unavoidable crowding at beaches around Los Angeles County, which may be a buzzkill for many.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Summer Music Series Returns

The 2022 Brand Summer Music Series will consist of outdoor concerts at Brand Library & Art Center (1601 W. Mountain St. Glendale) on Fridays through Sept. 16. These concerts begin at 7 p.m. and feature music groups from Southern California and beyond. Seating is not provided; visitors are welcome to bring a chair or blanket and picnic on the grassy hillsides of Brand Park behind the library. Performances run approximately 60 – 90 minutes without intermission.
GLENDALE, CA
Council Lauds Fireworks Display

At a meeting of the Glendale City Council on Tuesday, Mayor Ardy Kassakhian recognized organizers for their “excellent fireworks program.” He continued, “People showed up in record numbers.”. Mayor Kassakhian also reminded council attendees and those watching the broadcast about Saturday’s upcoming 27th Annual Cruise Night on...
GLENDALE, CA
LASD – CV Station Looking for Explorer Students

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. – Crescenta Valley station is having its next Explorer Academy beginning Aug. 27 at the STARS Center in Whittier. Students will make an 18-week commitment for the Explorer Academy, which is held every Saturday. Requirements needed include students having a GPA of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Things To Do This Weekend in L.A.[7-15-2022 to 7-17-2022]

Looking ahead to this weekend you’ll find a fully loaded list of to-dos in the city of Angels. Options for July 15-17 include Roller Jam in DTLA, Odd Nights at The Autry, KCRW Summer Nights in Chinatown, Goat Yoga at the Gamble House, jazz inside the dome at Mt. Wilson Observatory, the South Bay Greek Festival, a silent film screening at Paramount Ranch, and more. Hope you find something to suit your interest, and have a good weekend!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Secret LA

Against The Odds: L.A. Artist Sand One Turned Her Artwork Into A Community Empire

If you don’t know her name, surely you know her art. If you live in SoCal, chances are you’ve come across her big-eyed and long-lashed cartoon beauties. Raised in Los Angeles, Sand One has painted these iconic dolls for decades, and her murals can be tracked down from L.A. to New York to Puerto Rico. She’s considered a local legend and while her works of art have a huge cult following, it didn’t happen overnight. Against societal pressures and circumstances, Sand One built her empire with the power of her own expression.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Beverly Hot Springs Treatments

There are several types of treatments available at Beverly Hot Springs. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing facial or a natural geothermal spa experience, there is something for everyone. Learn more about the treatments available at the spa below. A few things to keep in mind before visiting Beverly Hot Springs include the Entrance Fee and the Treatments offered. Getting a facial at the spa can be a great way to relax after a hard day at work.
LOS ANGELES, CA

