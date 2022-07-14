Opelika Police K9 takes down armed suspect, finalist in Hero Dog Awards

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A K9 officer with the Opelika Police Department is a semi-finalist in the American Humane Hero Dog Awards after potentially saving the life of his handler and others from an armed suspect. The Belgian Malinois knocked the gun out of the fleeing suspect’s hand while apprehending him.

K9 Bane is all about the job. The Belgian Malinois is intense, focused, and would give his life to protect members of the Opelika Police Department. Bane was with another law enforcement agency before transferring to Opelika Police, who believed Bane could be a brilliant partner with the right handler and attention. K9 Bane met his match in Opelika Narcotics Detective and K9 Handler, Jacob Taylor.

“He’s a handful. He keeps me on my toes. He’s a wonderful dog, just a great partner,” said Taylor.

In January of this year, K9 Bane’s heroic actions earned him a finalist spot in The American Humane’s Hero Dog Awards in the Law Enforcement Category. The incident began when a driver with felony warrants led police on a high-speed chase with speeds in excess of 90 m.p.h. The suspect then wrecked the vehicle and ran. Detective Taylor gave commands for the driver to stop, but he kept running. Taylor deployed K9 Bane, who got the man under control in a matter of seconds before the suspect had the ability to use the gun police say he was armed with.

“We found out later the suspect had a gun in his right hand, and Band hit him on his right arm. When Bane was on him, the suspect put Bane in a headlock and began striking him in his ribs on the side. Bane was on him in a matter of four seconds, much faster than we could have gotten him. I think Bane did save my life, along with other officers on the scene. We later found out in the investigation the suspect said he had wished he had been able to shoot at police,” said Taylor.

K9 Bane and Taylor have more than 20 apprehensions during their two-plus years together. The duo has helped get suspects in handcuffs and dangerous drugs off the streets. K9 Bane beat out 16 other dogs in the Law Enforcement and Detection Dog Category to make it to the top three. Voting for the Hero Dog Awards is underway. You can vote once a day until July 22nd at this link : American Humane Hero Dog Awards. Law Enforcement and Detection: Bane

If K9 Bane advances to Round Three, voting begins August 5th- September 13. If K9 Bane wins, the duo will fly to California for an awards gala. Win or not – K9 Bane is a star at the Opelika Police Department.

Bane

https://www.herodogawards.org/dog/2022/law-enforcement-detection/bane

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.