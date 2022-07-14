ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City Council votes to further strengthen abortion access

pix11.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York City Council voted to pass the...

pix11.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pix11.com

New York City food trends

Korean and Cantonese food is a hot dining trend in New York City. Questions, concerns emerge over NYC monkeypox vaccine …. Flooding, storm causes ‘extensive delays’ in NYC …. Massive police response after New Jersey fisherman …. Moose on the Loose: Home Run Derby. Latin American Foto Festival...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Heat wave hits NYC this week

A string of 90-degree days is expected this week in the tri-state area. Scorching heat returns to NY, NJ; high temps will …. NYC parents, pols urge Adams to restore school funding. Another shark sighting reported at Long Island beach. New York City woman, 75, suffers broken shoulder …. New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

4 teens shot in Newark, 1 critically injured, officials say

Four teens were shot in Newark on Sunday night, officials said. 4 teens shot in Newark, 1 critically injured, officials …. City Council health chair offers updates on monkeypox. New York City food trends. NYC politician seeks probe into handling of monkeypox …. The gym and the potential for hearing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
pix11.com

Severe weather warnings for NY, NJ as storm rolls in

More wet and windy weather is on tap for New York and New Jersey followed by extreme heat. Downpours flooded streets and thunder rumbled across the New York – New Jersey area on Monday. As the storm continued, the National Weather Service issued a series of warnings. Get more below as they roll in.
ENVIRONMENT
pix11.com

Plan a summer getaway at Governors Island

If you’re looking for a getaway without leaving town, head to Governors Island. It's just minutes from Brooklyn and Lower Manhattan and there are new things to see this summer.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#The New York City Council
pix11.com

Girl says mom saved her life during Bronx shooting

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A teenage girl almost lost her life during a trip to a bodega to get milk for breakfast. The 13-year-old girl and her 46-year-old mom were in a Southern Boulevard store on Sunday night when shots rang out. A bullet hit the teen’s hand and another grazed her neck. Police said the mom was also grazed by a bullet.
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Cloudy, humid day before 90-degree temps settle in

Saturday will be cloudy and humid with a chance of scattered storms. Cloudy, humid day before 90-degree temps settle in. New York senator seeks bi-partisan support on affordable …. Yonkers police investigating multiple shootings. Plan a summer getaway at Governors Island. Multiple 90-degree days in the forecast. 75-year-old woman’s shoulder...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Severe storm, then heat wave possible in NY, NJ

After a seasonable Sunday, expect a stormy start to the work week followed by a heat wave. Monday could see heavy rain, damaging winds, thunder, lightning and localized flooding. There’s also a small chance of hail. The threat for any severe thunderstorms will be mainly north and west of New York City, forecasts show.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy