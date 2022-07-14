New York City Council votes to further strengthen abortion access

Concerns about street safety and crashes are on the rise. McGuinness Boulevard in Greenpoint is one of the streets currently being studied for changes. A popular teacher was killed crossing it last summer and city officials promised to improve street safety.
Korean and Cantonese food is a hot dining trend in New York City. Questions, concerns emerge over NYC monkeypox vaccine …. Flooding, storm causes ‘extensive delays’ in NYC …. Massive police response after New Jersey fisherman …. Moose on the Loose: Home Run Derby. Latin American Foto Festival...
A string of 90-degree days is expected this week in the tri-state area. Scorching heat returns to NY, NJ; high temps will …. NYC parents, pols urge Adams to restore school funding. Another shark sighting reported at Long Island beach. New York City woman, 75, suffers broken shoulder …. New...
Four teens were shot in Newark on Sunday night, officials said. 4 teens shot in Newark, 1 critically injured, officials …. City Council health chair offers updates on monkeypox. New York City food trends. NYC politician seeks probe into handling of monkeypox …. The gym and the potential for hearing...
More wet and windy weather is on tap for New York and New Jersey followed by extreme heat. Downpours flooded streets and thunder rumbled across the New York – New Jersey area on Monday. As the storm continued, the National Weather Service issued a series of warnings. Get more below as they roll in.
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A teenage girl almost lost her life during a trip to a bodega to get milk for breakfast. The 13-year-old girl and her 46-year-old mom were in a Southern Boulevard store on Sunday night when shots rang out. A bullet hit the teen’s hand and another grazed her neck. Police said the mom was also grazed by a bullet.
Saturday will be cloudy and humid with a chance of scattered storms. Cloudy, humid day before 90-degree temps settle in. New York senator seeks bi-partisan support on affordable …. Yonkers police investigating multiple shootings. Plan a summer getaway at Governors Island. Multiple 90-degree days in the forecast. 75-year-old woman’s shoulder...
Five people were injured in two possible gang-related shootings in Yonkers Saturday night, authorities said. Officials said it’s possible the two incidents are connected but it’s too soon to say for sure. Gang activity is also a possibility in both incidents, they said.
After a seasonable Sunday, expect a stormy start to the work week followed by a heat wave. Monday could see heavy rain, damaging winds, thunder, lightning and localized flooding. There’s also a small chance of hail. The threat for any severe thunderstorms will be mainly north and west of New York City, forecasts show.
Comments / 0