Arizona State

Wild Asses on the Colorado River: Route 66 Grand Wagoneer Road Trip Day 7

MotorTrend Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKingman is the first major city that you'll encounter driving west on Interstate 40 through Arizona. Conversely, it's also the final major city in the state that you'll pass through traveling east on Route 66. Perfect for an evening stopover, Kingman is located along Route 66, I-40, Route 93, and Arizona...

www.motortrend.com

MotorTrend Magazine

The Final Push to Santa Monica: Route 66 Grand Wagoneer Road Trip

To say our week driving across America had been anything less than spectacular would be an understatement. Our group of explorers had crossed seven states in seven days on the 2022 Nitto American Road Tour. We had eaten local cuisine, wandered the halls of many museums, studied historic ruins, patronized tourist traps, and spent a lot of time driving back roads that are seldom seen. By this point, we were all well-steeped in the history, traditions, and lore of the historic Route 66—but we still had one state left to go. California, here we come!
CALIFORNIA STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

The Great 2,470-Mile 2022 Kia Carnival EX California to Michigan Road Trip!

We decided to assign our long-term 2022 Kia Carnival minivan to the Detroit office after it was delivered to our SoCal HQ. So, a cross-country road-trip/familiarization drive was hastily organized to relocate our Carnival from Los Angeles to its new home in Michigan. On a Saturday in May we flew out, picked up the yearlong test van, and decamped to a family outpost in Vista, California, where we spent the afternoon customizing settings, registering with Kia Connect (formerly UVO) telematics, and purchasing and stashing all our road-trip essential maps, snacks, and cooler. The Kia's nav system estimated the direct 2,316-mile route would take 33 hours, 17 minutes, but our route would be less direct and way more entertaining. Here's what we learned about the Carnival as a road-trip machine.
MICHIGAN STATE
AccuWeather

Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline

The massive waves crashed a wedding party and lapped over the roofs of beachside condos and were the result of a once powerful storm that passed far south of Hawaii. A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments.
HAWAII STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance First Drive Review: Simply Sensational

One of the best things I've done in my career was scoring the world's first drive review of the Lucid Air electric sedan. It was a big moment, one that I'm still amazed happened. That said, the headline-grabbing part of the two days I spent driving an Air Dream Edition R—that we drove from Los Angeles to San Francisco and then some on a single charge—didn't go the way I wanted. Oh, in terms of the sheer traffic and interest that first drive generated, it couldn't have gone any better. But to achieve the impressive range that we did, my co-driver (and Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson) did the unimaginable. We went the speed limit. Oh, the humanity! Truth be told, going 70 in a 70-mph zone freaked me out, so I kept cranking it up to 72 mph. The thing made 966 horsepower, people! And 57 in a 55 sucks even worse. Fast forward 11 months and my assignment is to jet up to the Bay Area, grab the new 1,050-hp Air Grand Touring Performance, and drive it back to Los Angeles. All by myself. Speed limits? We don't need no stinking speed limits!
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

A Rare 1968 Shelby GT500 Mustang Fastback's 54-Year Journey to Primetime

The year 1968 represented a high point for Shelby American. Under the leadership of Carroll Shelby, in six years the company had risen from practically nothing to one of the world's premier limited-production, high-performance manufacturers. Fifty-four years later, the 1968 Shelby GT500 is one of the most coveted collector cars from the muscle car era, and this Candy Apple Red fastback example will be up for bids at the Mecum Harrisburg auction, July 27-30, 2022, as lot number S113. It will surely prove to be a spectacle when it crosses the auction block on Saturday, July 30.
HARRISBURG, PA

