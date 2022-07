The driver of a pickup truck drove into or close to a decorative boulder in a crash about 4:45 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Gaines Street and 2nd Street, Davenport. Police at the scene talked to a man who stood by the vehicle, which had a damaged front end. We do not know whether anyone was ticketed. There were no apparent injuries.

