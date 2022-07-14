ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents Hot Fun in the Summertime: The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert on Friday, July 29th at 8:30 p.m. at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden

By WaveComm
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA&L announces the return of FREE Summer Cinema at the SB County Courthouse Sunken Garden. Hot Fun in the Summertime showcases seven films about summer fun, friendships and adventure. Enjoy Friday nights under the stars in the fabulous Sunken Garden of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse. Filmgoers may start...

