ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Credit Suisse's Mandy Xu on volatility across asset classes

By Melissa Lee
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCredit Suisse's Mandy Xu on volatility in currencies...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer says investors should eye these 5 downtrodden stocks

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that investors should search for buying opportunities among stocks being hammered by the turbulent stock market. "For many groups, this bear market's simply about working off the excesses of the past two years. … However, for some stocks, the sell-off has even been worse than that," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Own Alphabet Stock? You'll Have Additional Shares After the Stock Split

Alphabet's 20-for-1 stock split will take place after market close on July 15. Shareholders of record as of July 1 will receive 19 additional shares for every one share they own. Owning fractional shares won't disqualify you from the stock split. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Citigroup Are Falling Today

Major banks saw disappointing investment-banking revenue, which is also a big business for Citigroup. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Says Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo Offer 'Most Interesting Risk-Reward' Ahead Of Bank Earnings Week

Big bank earnings season kicks off this week, and Bank of America analyst Ebrahim Poonawala said Wednesday that he has high hopes for at least two bank stocks. Big Numbers Coming? Despite concerns about a U.S. recession, Poonawala said he expects most banks will report strong loan demand, little credit stress and expanding net interest margins in the second quarter.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Finerman
Person
Guy Adami
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnbc
TheStreet

What is Wells Fargo's Favorite Bank Stock?

Bank stocks have struggled so far this year, with the KBW Nasdaq Bank stock Index dropping 25%. Second-quarter earnings reports likely won’t be so hot, said Wells Fargo analysts, led by the renowned Mike Mayo. But the second half of the year and next year look better, they wrote in a commentary.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Guardian

JP Morgan Chase sets aside funds to cover feared loan losses

JP Morgan Chase, the largest US bank, saw its net income fall 28% over the months of April to June as it boosted reserves to cover possible customer loan defaults amid concern over the economy and geopolitical tensions. The investment bank’s profits for the second quarter came in at $8.65bn...
MARKETS
CNBC

Millionaire who retired at 35 and lives off his investments: I'm making 'almost no changes' to my spending despite recession fears

For the past six years, since he retired at 35, Steve Adcock has stayed prepared for the possibility of an economic downturn. With stocks sliding and a potential recession looming, Adcock's careful preparation is paying off. Though he and his wife Courtney, who is also retired, almost exclusively make money from the growth of their investments, they are able to get through the current market turmoil without making any major changes to their spending or their portfolio. That's thanks in part to their strategy of always keeping two years worth of expenses in their savings account.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Options Action: Tesla options

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw on a trader's big bet that Tesla stock will hit $910 by mid-August. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan and Karen Finerman.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy