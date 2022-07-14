Credit Suisse's Mandy Xu on volatility across asset classes

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that investors should search for buying opportunities among stocks being hammered by the turbulent stock market. "For many groups, this bear market's simply about working off the excesses of the past two years. … However, for some stocks, the sell-off has even been worse than that," the "Mad Money" host said.
Alphabet's 20-for-1 stock split will take place after market close on July 15. Shareholders of record as of July 1 will receive 19 additional shares for every one share they own. Owning fractional shares won't disqualify you from the stock split.
Major banks saw disappointing investment-banking revenue, which is also a big business for Citigroup.
Big bank earnings season kicks off this week, and Bank of America analyst Ebrahim Poonawala said Wednesday that he has high hopes for at least two bank stocks. Big Numbers Coming? Despite concerns about a U.S. recession, Poonawala said he expects most banks will report strong loan demand, little credit stress and expanding net interest margins in the second quarter.
New ETFs that offer investors the opportunity to be bullish or bearish on individual stocks hit the market this week. The new leveraged and inverse daily ETFs could be the first of many and could take on some of the largest companies in the world. What Happened: The first eight...
The latest consumer price index data this week revealed a searing 9.1% increase year over year in June, prompting Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to say that inflation in the U.S. is "unacceptably high." The causes behind the steep jumps include high energy prices, pandemic stimulus spending and geopolitical crises —...
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Pinterest — Shares of the image-sharing social media company surged 16.2% on a report from the Wall Street Journal that Elliott Management has acquired a more than 9% stake. Citigroup — Citigroup rallied 13.2% after second-quarter earnings beat on the...
Stocks tumbled Thursday as big bank earnings kicked off with disappointing results and traders assessed the possibility of even tighter U.S. monetary policy on the back of June's inflation data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 435 points, or 1.42%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.37%. The Nasdaq Composite tumbled...
July 14 (Reuters) - With inflation in the United States running at levels not seen in four decades, market participants worry the Federal Reserve will need to deliver hefty rate hikes to tame the surge in prices, which might push the economy into a recession. These concerns have led to...
Bank stocks have struggled so far this year, with the KBW Nasdaq Bank stock Index dropping 25%. Second-quarter earnings reports likely won’t be so hot, said Wells Fargo analysts, led by the renowned Mike Mayo. But the second half of the year and next year look better, they wrote in a commentary.
JP Morgan Chase, the largest US bank, saw its net income fall 28% over the months of April to June as it boosted reserves to cover possible customer loan defaults amid concern over the economy and geopolitical tensions. The investment bank’s profits for the second quarter came in at $8.65bn...
For the past six years, since he retired at 35, Steve Adcock has stayed prepared for the possibility of an economic downturn. With stocks sliding and a potential recession looming, Adcock's careful preparation is paying off. Though he and his wife Courtney, who is also retired, almost exclusively make money from the growth of their investments, they are able to get through the current market turmoil without making any major changes to their spending or their portfolio. That's thanks in part to their strategy of always keeping two years worth of expenses in their savings account.
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw on a trader's big bet that Tesla stock will hit $910 by mid-August. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan and Karen Finerman.
