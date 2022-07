NASHVILLE – A nine-count federal indictment, unsealed today, charges four individuals with conspiracy to harbor undocumented workers while employing them to work at various mid-state restaurants, harboring undocumented workers, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. The indictment also charges these individuals and another person with conspiracy to defraud the United States by failing to collect and pay employment taxes to the IRS.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO