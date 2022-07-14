ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca's Hangar Theatre Staging Regional Premiere of "Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812"

Cover picture for the articleThe Hangar Theater announces the upcoming production of "Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812." After recent success off-broadway, this regional premiere of Dave Malloy’s re-imagined love story from the heart of War and Peace will be staged on the newly covered Hangar Outdoor Stage. Great Comet tells the story...

Cortland Rep Presents Regional Premiere of Stage Version of "Murder On The Orient Express"

For the fourth production in their 50th Anniversary season, Cortland Repertory Theatre proudly presents the regional premiere of a new play based on a classic novel: Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, adapted by one of America’s premiere playwrights, Ken Ludwig. Performances at the Little York Pavilion in Preble will run from July 20th – 30th with evening shows at 7:30 PM. Matinees are available on July 22nd, 24th, and 27that 2:00 PM. Tickets may be purchased by calling 800-427-6160 or by visiting the CRT Box Office at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland. Tickets are also available through CortlandRep.org with ETIX, for a small additional charge. CRT cautions that ETIX is the only approved online ticket service; others charge significantly higher rates for tickets and are not approved by CRT. The GPS address for the Little York Pavilion is 6799 Little York Lake Road in Preble.
Ithaca Traffic Alert: 300 Block Mitchell Street Closed

Starting Monday, July 18 the 300 block of Mitchell Street, including the Ithaca Road and Delaware intersection will be closed for milling and paving, drainage repairs and the resetting of manhole covers. The Ithaca DPW recommends taking 366 to Pine Tree Road to 79 East as a detour. The work is scheduled to be completed on July 29.
Dryden Event Shines Light on Gun Violence Trauma And Prevention

“In the United States, firearms are the leading cause of death for children.”. These were the grave words of gun violence survivor and Everytown for Gun Safety Senior Survivor Fellow Tiffany Starr, who spoke in Montgomery Park on Saturday evening. Dozens of community members attended the event, which was hosted...
