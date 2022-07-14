Ithaca's Hangar Theatre Staging Regional Premiere of "Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812"

For the fourth production in their 50th Anniversary season, Cortland Repertory Theatre proudly presents the regional premiere of a new play based on a classic novel: Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, adapted by one of America’s premiere playwrights, Ken Ludwig. Performances at the Little York Pavilion in Preble will run from July 20th – 30th with evening shows at 7:30 PM. Matinees are available on July 22nd, 24th, and 27that 2:00 PM. Tickets may be purchased by calling 800-427-6160 or by visiting the CRT Box Office at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland. Tickets are also available through CortlandRep.org with ETIX, for a small additional charge. CRT cautions that ETIX is the only approved online ticket service; others charge significantly higher rates for tickets and are not approved by CRT. The GPS address for the Little York Pavilion is 6799 Little York Lake Road in Preble.

CORTLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO