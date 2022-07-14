Ithaca's Hangar Theatre Staging Regional Premiere of "Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812"

For the fourth production in their 50th Anniversary season, Cortland Repertory Theatre proudly presents the regional premiere of a new play based on a classic novel: Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, adapted by one of America’s premiere playwrights, Ken Ludwig. Performances at the Little York Pavilion in Preble will run from July 20th – 30th with evening shows at 7:30 PM. Matinees are available on July 22nd, 24th, and 27that 2:00 PM. Tickets may be purchased by calling 800-427-6160 or by visiting the CRT Box Office at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland. Tickets are also available through CortlandRep.org with ETIX, for a small additional charge. CRT cautions that ETIX is the only approved online ticket service; others charge significantly higher rates for tickets and are not approved by CRT. The GPS address for the Little York Pavilion is 6799 Little York Lake Road in Preble.
Comments / 0