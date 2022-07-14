ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

SwimSwam Breakdown: 2023 US Competition Schedule, 2024 Worlds, & Euro Jr Champs

By Coleman Hodges
swimswam.com
 2 days ago

We discuss the USA's 2023 competition schedule, FINA's dates for the 2024 World Champs, and standout swims and swimmers from the Euro Jr Champs Current photo via courtesy of LEN/Simone Castrovillari. This week on the SwimSwam...

