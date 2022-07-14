SwimSwam Breakdown: 2023 US Competition Schedule, 2024 Worlds, & Euro Jr Champs

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It took her three days by car to escape from Ukraine after the war started. Champion high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh can only guess at how long it will take to get back. On her way out, Mahuchikh heard gunfire and could sometimes see shells raining down miles away. Though her hometown of Dnipro was far from the front lines of the Russian invasion, she could never shake the fear that when she said goodbye to her mom and dad and grandfather and sister, it might have been for the last time. “When a war is going on,” Mahuchikh said, “it’s highly complicated to say that any city is safe.” Four months after that harrowing trip to cross the border in Serbia, the 20-year-old is at the track and field world championships, a world away in Eugene, Oregon.

EUGENE, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO