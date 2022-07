Ahoy from the Boatyard! For those of you unfamiliar with the Boatyard, it is a wee spit of land between Interstate 70 and the railroad tracks, just west of Edwards. At first, I was using it to help out local fly-fishing guides with their boats. That, however, took a turn, and I decided to open it up to other locals to store their “toys” (RVs, snowmobiles, motorcycles, campers).

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO