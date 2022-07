BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Crews were called out just before 11 a.m. to an ATV accident in Boyd County, in which a patient had to be rescued. According to Emergency Management officials, a man had wrecked his ATV on his property on Bolts Fork. He went over a steep hillside and the ATV rolled over him at least once.

BOYD COUNTY, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO