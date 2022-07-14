ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

A SWEDE TRIP

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Stromgren has impressed during his first trip to Calgary. Little Sweden keeps on growing. This past season saw a total of seven Swedes on the Flames main roster, with a Team Sweden t-shirt in Flames colours even created for a little fun because of it. William Stromgren noticed...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Nathaniel Brooks Excited to Begin NHL Journey with Coyotes

Skill Development Coach joins club following completion of internship last season. Last September, Nathaniel Brooks hoped he was accelerating his path to the NHL by participating in the Arizona Coyotes' coaching internship program. Less than a year later, he's officially part of the pack. Brooks was named the Coyotes' new...
GLENDALE, AZ
NHL

Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Two Players

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has re-signed forwards Mitchell Chaffee ($750,000/$125,000) and Nick Swaney ($750,000/$120,000) to one-year, two-way contracts for the 2022-23 season. Chaffee, 24 (1/26/98), recorded 39 points (23-16=39) including nine power-play goals (PPG), a plus-eight...
NHL
NHL

Beecher's promise as Bruins prospect goes beyond offensive numbers

BOSTON -- To find John Beecher's name on the list of leading scorers from a stacked University of Michigan hockey team last season, one needs to scroll down. Way down. From Matty Beniers (43 points) and Brendan Brisson (42) and Luke Hughes (39) to Owen Power (32), all of them fellow first-round NHL Draft picks, to where Beecher and his 15 points can be found tied for 12th.
NHL
NHL

Best free agent signing debated by NHL.com

It was a wild first two days when the NHL free agent market opened Wednesday with several big-name players changing addresses in the first 48 hours. It's hard to determine winners and losers before we see these players on the ice and how they fit with their new teammates. But...
NHL
NHL

Marino traded to Devils by Penguins for Smith

Third-round pick in 2023 Draft also goes to Pittsburgh for 25-year-old defenseman. John Marino was traded to the New Jersey Devils by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday for Ty Smith and a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The 25-year-old defenseman had 25 points (one goal, 24 assists) in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

A Player's Coach

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - "The locker room." Those are the three most common answers given when a player is asked what the hardest part about retiring from the game of hockey is. Cody McLeod's response was no different. After 17 years as a professional hockey player, 776 of those games spent in the National Hockey League, McLeod announced his retirement on July 11.
NHL
NHL

Wild Signs Forward Liam Ohgren to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Liam Ohgren to a three-year, entry-level contract. Ohgren, 18 (1/28/04), collected 58 points (33-25=58) and a plus-41 rating in 30 games with Djurgarden in the Swedish Junior League in...
NHL
NHL

Penguins Sign Owen Pickering to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed their 2022 first-round pick, defenseman Owen Pickering, to a three-year, entry-level contract, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Pickering's entry-level contract will begin when he turns professional. The 18-year old was selected by the Penguins in the first round (21st overall) of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Firkus making name for himself as Kraken prospect

SEATTLE -- Jagger Firkus has yet to play his first NHL game, but the 18-year-old Seattle Kraken forward prospect already has a catchy nickname and has been compared to one of the top scorers in the League. "He scores goals, and he scores goals in a lot of different ways,"...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Jack Johnson fulfills promise, has ice cream party with Stanley Cup

DUBLIN, Ohio -- A promise is a promise. So, on Saturday afternoon on the outskirts of Columbus in a little ice cream shop with 16 parking spaces and a drive-thru, Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson turned the Stanley Cup over to his three children and their friends for a sloppy dessert they'll never forget.
NHL
NHL

Red Wings hire Jay Varady as assistant coach

Varady, 44, has spent the last four seasons as a coach in the Arizona Coyotes organization, including three seasons as head coach of the American Hockey League's Tucson Roadrunners from 2018-20 and 2021-22. During his tenure with the Roadrunners, Varady compiled a 93-84-11-6 record and led the team to its first-ever Pacific Division title in 2019-20. He also served as head coach of the Pacific Division at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic. Before returning for his second stint with the Roadrunners in 2021-22, Varady made his debut behind an NHL bench as an assistant coach for the Coyotes during the 2020-21 campaign, helping the team to a 24-26-6 record.
NHL
NHL

Capitals advancing coaching opportunities for women at development camp

Schuler participated in the staff meetings with Capitals coach Peter Laviolette and Scott Allen, coach of Hershey of the American Hockey League, where they reviewed practice planning and tactical packages. She also had individual discussions with Capitals assistants Kevin McCarthy and Blaine Forsythe about neutral-zone play and penalty-killing techniques. "It's...
DULUTH, MN
NHL

Petry "Extremely Happy" to Join a Team That's Ready and Eager to Win

When Ryan Poehling learned he was being traded from Montreal to Pittsburgh along with teammate Jeff Petry, he immediately FaceTimed the veteran defenseman. "Petey is the best," Poehling said. "He's one of my close friends. We were the only American guys, so it was easy to hang out with him. His family did a great job bringing me in as a young guy. I would go over there for dinners, hang out. When I called, the whole family answered. They all had big smiles on their faces. I'm glad we're going together, because he's a great person and a great player, too."
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Takeaways from the 2022 French Connection Tournament

Levi, Portillo provide highlights in 3-on-3 tournament. Kevyn Adams spoke earlier this month about his excitement for the Sabres' first development camp in three years, citing the five-day event as a chance for the players who comprise the future of the organization to begin forming a brotherhood. It also, for...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Devils Buy Black Program Advances into Third Year | RELEASE

Buy Black presented by Prudential Center with assist from former Devils captain Bryce Salvador and current players. The New Jersey Devils and Prudential Financial announced today the expansion of their groundbreaking Devils Buy Black Program presented by Prudential Financial to support and amplify business opportunities for Black entrepreneurs. Through its partnership with Prudential Financial, the Devils set an industry-first standard in the 2021-2022 National Hockey League (NHL) season by donating the Devils premier helmet brand position for 30 games to a Black-owned Newark-based business, driving unprecedented marketing and business exposure to the company. In the program's third year, Prudential Financial will increase their helmet brand position donation by nearly 50%, to include all road games this season. New this year, former Devils Captain Bryce Salvador, along with current Devils players, will join the program, including the application process to review submissions and help select a winner.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Penguins Reshape Their Blue Line

When the season was over, Penguins management and the coaching staff sat down and talked about what to do with the team moving forward. They decided that they wanted to get a little bit heavier on the back end and improve their transition game, and the moves that Ron Hextall has made in recent days have helped the Penguins accomplish those objectives:
PITTSBURGH, PA

