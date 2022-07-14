ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Shaelyn Martin, 2 state championship teams headline Salina Central's Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022

By Dylan Sherwood, Salina Journal
 2 days ago
Salina Central's athletics department announced Thursday its hall of fame inductees for the Class of 2022.

This year's inductees will be inducted into the Mustangs' hall of fame on Sept. 16 during their game against Emporia at Salina Stadium.

Here's who will be inducted into this year's class.

Shaelyn Martin, girls basketball

Shaelyn Martin's contributions to the Central girls basketball team came when she was a freshman.

During her freshman season, she led Central in scoring, rebounds and assists. Before she played her sophomore year at Central, she committed to Kansas State.

Martin holds seven career school records at Central with 228 offensive rebounds, 330 assists, 304 made 2-point field goals, 553 defensive rebounds, 326 steals,781 total rebounds, and 335 made free throws. She's fourth on Central's all-time scoring list with 1,054 points and second all-time in blocks with 129. Martin holds the single-season record in steals with 91 and second in assists with 111.

Martin helped the Mustangs get to their first state championship game in 2014 and win 23 games. She was an All-Class 5A first-team selection and the 5A player of the year, while also earning All-Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division I first-team honors and also being named the league's most valuable player.

During her four-year career at K-State, as a senior, she was an Academic All-American and won the Big 12 Scholar Athletic Award.

After her four-year career at K-State, Martin returned to Salina to get her master's degree and play volleyball at Kansas Wesleyan University.

Central's 2001 Class 5A state championship football team

Central's 2001 Class 5A state football championship team was one of six state championships won by the Mustangs over a 12-year span.

The Mustangs defeated Pittsburg for the state championship, 56-21. The 35-point victory nearly matched their average margin of victory for the entire season.

Central was led by running back Donnie Anders, who set a school single-season record with 3,252 yards rushing, while also setting a state record of averaging 271 yards per game. Against Pittsburg, Anders ran for 327 yards and five touchdowns.

Central's defense held its opponents to an average of 10.6 points during the regular season. The Mustangs also extended their winning streak in district play to 30 games over a decade.

Emily Wood, girls basketball

Wood played a big factor in Central getting to its first-ever Class 5A state championship during the 2013-14 season while averaging 16 points per game.

During her sophomore season, Wood helped get the Mustangs to state for the first time.

After graduating from Central, Wood walked-on at Nebraska where she eventually earned a scholarship.

Wood is currently third in all-time scoring at Central with 1,105 behind Amanda Morris and Aubrie Kierscht. Wood is second behind Kierscht in most career 3-pointers made with 222 and is second behind Martin in career steals with 225.

Central's 1970-71 Class 4A boys basketball state championship team

Central claimed its fourth state championship in boys basketball during the 1970-71 season. It also happened to be the first for Central as its own school after Salina South opened its doors that same year.

The Mustangs finished 22-2 and won their final 10 games, including a loss to Wichita Southeast, the eventual state champion in Class 5A. Central won the Central Kansas League title while also winning the McPherson Invitational and advancing to state with a win over the Bullpups.

At the Class 4A state tournament held at Ahearn Fieldhouse in Manhattan, Central got wins over Campus, 73-68, Junction City, 48-44, and beat Coffeyville in the state championship game, 73-58.

Central was led by Nino Samuel, who was named the most valuable player for the tournament after having 26 points and 24 rebounds against Campus and 20 against Coffeyville. Greg Hill was named to the all-tournament team.

Pete Stroer, boys tennis

Stroer is one of the top tennis players to ever play at Central.

He was the first Salinan to win a boys single state championship when he went 35-0 as a sophomore in 1997. Stroer won his second state championship during his senior season in 1999.

Stroer had a career record of 119-7 and won 90 of his 92 matches over his final three seasons, while also winning 66 consecutive matches over his sophomore and junior seasons.

Stroer helped the Mustangs win four I-70 League tournaments, while also going undefeated all four years. Central won the Class 5A state tournament in 1998 during Stroer's junior season, while taking second during his freshman, junior and senior seasons.

After graduating from Central, Stroer went to The University of Kansas and eventually transferred to The University of Texas.

Emice Dyck, golf coach

Emice Dyck spent 25 years at Salina High as the golf coach and built a program that was among the best in the state.

The Mustangs won four state championships, were state runners-up four times and qualified for state in 24 of his 25 years.

Salina won 19 Central Kansas League championships and took second on six different occasions. The Mustangs also won the Salina Invitational 20 times in Dyck's tenure along with eight regional championships.

In 1979, Dyck was inducted into the Kansas State High School Activities Association Hall of Fame.

Peter Phillippi, football, track, basketball coach and athletic director

Peter Phillippi had a variety of different roles during his 41-year teaching career, which included 28 years in Salina.

He was Salina High's football coach, track coach, assistant basketball coach, and athletic director. As the school's football coach from 1938-49, Salina won six Central Kansas League championships. Phillippi finished with a 73-25-6 record with his 1945 team finishing 8-1.

In seven seasons as a track coach, the Mustangs won three league championships. He spent 13 years as an assistant boys basketball coach under Earl Morrison where Salina High won state championships in 1945 and 1950.

In 1952, he was named athletic director, a role in which he spent eight years in. He helped established athletic teams at the junior high level in football, basketball and track for the first time.

Phillippi became the first Salina High coach to be inducted into KSHSAA's Hall of Fame in 1976.

Dylan Sherwood has been a sports reporter for the Salina Journal since August 2019. He can be reached at dsherwood@salina.com or on Twitter @DSherwoodSJ

