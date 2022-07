Republican central committees in Ravalli and Lewis and Clark counties have in the last two weeks passed near-identical resolutions refuting the results of the 2020 presidential election and claiming Joe Biden “was not legitimately elected” to the presidency of the United States. The resolutions urge the Montana Legislature to do “everything in their power” to put “the responsibility of election integrity and accountability back into the hands of We the People.”

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO