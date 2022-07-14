ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Falls, MN

Cannon Falls City Council agenda for July 19

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article2. ROLL CALL: Bringgold, Duncan, Gesme, Kronenberger, Lundell, Montgomery, Althoff. 5. PUBLIC INPUT: Public input is intended to afford the public an opportunity to address concerns to the City Council. The public input will be no longer than 30 minutes in total length and each speaker will have no more than...

cannonfallsbeacon.com

Dakota County garners positive approval ratings from residents

A healthy majority of Dakota County residents like their living situation and approve of their county’s governance and public services, according to the 2022 Residential Survey. The survey was conducted by the National Research Center at Polco, a public opinion research firm that has surveyed Dakota County residents every...
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Hwy 61 intersection construction begins July 18 north of Red Wing at CR 18, Hwy 316

Highway 61 construction begins Monday, July 18 at two intersections north of Red Wing as construction crews begin building a reduced conflict intersection and a roundabout, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Road closures and detours are planned for Goodhue County Road 18 on July 18. Road closures and...
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Photos from the July 14 Open Air Fair downtown

The Cannon Falls Area Chamber of Commerce put on the first Open Air Fair of the summer Thursday for the businesses of Cannon Falls and area organizations/vendors to show off outside. The fair was blessed with beautiful weather as temperatures settled in the high 70s along with plenty of sun.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

MnDOT answers questions on massive Highway 61 project

A large crowd turned out at a meeting Tuesday evening as Minnesota Department of Transportation officials tried to explain the reasons for a number of major construction projects set to begin next week. There were raised voices as people attending asked questions about the projects. Much of this was caused...
HASTINGS, MN
Cannon Falls, MN
Montgomery, MN
Minnesota Government
Cannon Falls, MN
fox9.com

Sheriff removal is problematic

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - How do you remove a sheriff from office who just won’t leave?. After Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson’s drunk driving crash in December there were calls for him to resign from state lawmakers and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. There were renewed calls for Hutchinson...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Nearly half the floors of IDS Center evacuated due to flooding

Minnesota's tallest building, The IDS Center in downtown Minneapolis, evacuated almost half its floors Wednesday due to flooding. A spokesperson with Accesso, which owns the IDS Center building, said a water expansion tank overflowing caused the flooding. It followed heavy rainfall across the Twin Cities Tuesday night. As a result,...
1520 The Ticket

Smoking In Your Own Car Now Illegal in One Minnesota County

If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you'll soon be breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
cityofsavage.com

Who is Marion W. Savage?

Many people know that Marion W. Savage owned the legendary Dan Patch, but did you also know that he was a prominent businessman and a genius at promotion? Marion Savage was born on a small farm in Iowa in 1859 and was the son of a country doctor. He loved horses and literally grew up with them. In 1881, he married, and because it had always been his desire to own a farm, he purchased land in Iowa. But high water ruined his crops, forcing him to quit farming. His uncle offered him a job as a clerk at the local drug store. Still interested in farmers' problems, he watched the purchases made by farmers for their livestock and decided to manufacture the supplies himself. He partnered with a "friend" who soon made off with all their funds, leaving Savage almost penniless. So, in 1886, Savage sought a new start and headed for the Twin Cities. Minneapolis had become the center of expanding dairy, farming, and livestock industries. Here Savage started a stock food company which became the International Stock Food Company. His factory, which specialized in stock feed and veterinary supply products, covered 18- acres of land in Minneapolis and employed 425 people. Though still a young man, he built what became the largest stock-food business in the world, and through his unique advertising methods, he became one of the more talked about businessmen in America.
SAVAGE, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Raptor Center presenting at picnic July 20

The senior center will be hosting “Adventures in Learning and a Picnic” from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, at St. Ansgar’s Lutheran Church. The internationally known Raptor Center will be presenting their birds and an hour program. Lunch will be provided afterwards including grilled brats,...
CANNON FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

4 firefighters taken to hospital after house fire along Lyndale Avenue

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Fire Department says that four firefighters have been taken to the hospital Thursday morning.Crew members with the fire department responded to a residential fire at a two-and-a-half-story building on the 2200 block of Lyndale Avenue. The building appears to have been boarded up and vacant, though the fire department said there were reports that people were squatting inside. Investigators say witnesses said they saw several people running from the building.A second alarm was issued for crews battling the fire, which quickly spread to and through the roof.Most of the fire had been extinguished by 9:30 p.m., with crews working on hotspots and flareups thereafter.A search of the building found no people inside.Four firefighters were taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion and exertion, with one of them also looked at for a minor back injury. No other injuries were reported.The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
stcroix360.com

New nature center near Hudson immerses visitors in St. Croix Valley’s natural wonders

Minnesota's Carpenter Nature Center opens visitor center and trails at site across the river. The newest nature center in the St. Croix Valley opened its doors for the first time last week. Carpenter Nature Center, which has long operated facilities and managed natural habitats on the river in Minnesota’s Denmark Township, celebrated the grand opening of the Al and Laurie Hein Visitor Center at property it has been acquiring over the past 30 years in the Town of Troy, five miles south of Hudson.
KROC News

Heavy Rain Hits Areas of Southeastern Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Portions of southeastern Minnesota received some much-needed rain early this morning, but in some areas, it was likely too much rain. It appears the heaviest rain fell in southern Fillmore County. The National Weather Service received a report of 2.8 inches of rain in the town of Carimona, about 2 miles west of Preston. Spring Valley reported 2.3 inches of rain, while the National Weather Service says Hayfield saw about 1.75 inches. Similar rainfall amounts were reported along the Mississippi River in the Winona area. Nearly 1.4 inches fell on Wabasha.
ROCHESTER, MN
MinnPost

UnitedHealthcare eliminating out-of-pocket costs for insulin

Christopher Snowbeck at the Star Tribune is reporting UnitedHealthcare will eliminate out-of-pocket costs for insulin and certain other critical medicines in some health insurance plans starting in 2023. The goal is to reduce financial barriers for patients who need the medications, particularly as inflation puts more pressure on household budgets, chief executive Andrew Witty said Friday during a conference call.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Yesteryear: Mike Meyers wins demo derby

This week's Cannon Falls Beacon Yesteryear column:. Rain may have kept the crowds down a bit Tuesday, July 3, at the Cannon Valley Fair demolition derby, but it didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the over 70 drivers who competed that night. A line of showers that came through an hour or so before the event started may have kept the crowd down, organizer Dave Hernke said.
CANNON FALLS, MN
FL Radio Group

Remains of Missing Steuben County Man Found in Minnesota

With the help of DNA evidence, the remains of a Steuben County man reported missing in 2013 have been identified in Minnesota. KSTP television reports DNA science and state partnerships helped identify the remains of 48-year-old James Everett, of Cohocton. Everett’s remains were found by a railroad worker in a...
knsiradio.com

Central Minnesota Beer Makers Taking Part in Dog Friendly Brewery Pass

(KNSI) – An event for dog and beer lovers in the Twin Cities is expanding to greater Minnesota. The 6th Annual Sidewalk Dog Minneapolis-St. Paul Dog-Friendly Brewery Pass includes 33 metro breweries and for the first time, 14 other breweries across the state, including Beaver Island Brewery Company in St. Cloud and Third Street Brewery in Cold Spring. Lupulin Brewing in Big Lake is also on the tour.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

