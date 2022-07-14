Group sends ‘mile-long convoy’ of buses to Sen. Ted Cruz’s office to honor 4,368 children killed by guns

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia is fighting a subpoena seeking to have him testify before a special grand jury that is investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in the state. The subpoena, which Hice received on June 29, orders him to appear before the special grand jury in Atlanta on Tuesday, his lawyer said in a court filing. Hice on Monday filed a motion to quash the subpoena in federal court in Atlanta. Any discussions Hice had as he investigated “alleged irregularities” in the election were within his authority as a member of Congress and are shielded by the U.S. Constitution from any legal proceedings and inquiry, his lawyer wrote in the filing. High-ranking officials, such as members of Congress, also should not be called as witnesses unless the information that they could provide cannot be obtained from another source, the filing says. Hice is trying to have his challenge to the subpoena heard in federal court rather than before the Fulton County Superior Court judge who’s overseeing the special grand jury.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO