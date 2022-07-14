Rangers SS Corey Seager makes All-Star Game in first season with Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — J.P. Crawford was facing a different situation at the plate for the streaking Seattle Mariners after Sam Haggerty stole third base in the 10th inning. “Made our jobs a whole lot easier,” Crawford said. “Changed the whole infield. Now a lot of more holes are open, and we have an extra opportunity not to waste an out to try to get him over. Just get him in.” Crawford got Haggerty in with the tiebreaking run when he chopped a one-out single down the line past first base and the Mariners stretched their winning streak to 13 games with a 3-2 win over the Texas Rangers on Saturday. Carlos Santana homered as the Mariners (50-42) moved closer to the club-record 15-game winning streak set in their last playoff season in 2001. They have won 21 of their last 24 games overall to take eight series in a row, their most since winning 14 straight sets during that 116-win season 21 years ago.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO