Arlington, TX

Rangers SS Corey Seager makes All-Star Game in first season with Texas

WFAA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Texas — Corey Seager is making a good first impression as a member of the Texas Rangers. The Rangers shortstop has been named to the American League roster for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game next week. The...

www.wfaa.com

