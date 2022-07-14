ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Inmate dies at Allegheny County Jail

wtae.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — A man held in the Allegheny County Jail has died after he was found unresponsive by jail staff on Wednesday. Officials confirmed...

www.wtae.com

Comments / 23

Elizabeth Raposa
2d ago

quit keeping the innocent in jail , I know because I know someone who was wrongfully locked up and found innocent anyway , jail needs more staff to answer phones so people can contact them and get information from their staff after they get out . feel bad for the immaterial death sending prayers for the family and friends of image that died.

Reply(5)
8
Damien Kolas
2d ago

I've made mistakes Allegheny county you need more fit for the inmates to do keep them locked on 23 hours a day what are you expecting to do you get depressed then you give them all the meds so they can sleep all day and be zombies

Reply
6
Guest
2d ago

Innocent or not..,we are talking about human beings. I know what’s going on in Allegheny County Jail, personal experience…My Opinion is not enough staff, not enough trained individuals, and then let’s not forget, the whole system is messed up. Big Reform necessary, but probably not in my lifetime.

Reply
3
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Active SWAT situation unfolds in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Uniontown police have been at a house along Mifflin Avenue since three o'clock this afternoon.One man has barricaded himself inside the home, according to officials.Police said they got a 911 call from a woman who needed help after trying to get her belongings out of the home.There are several roads blocked off between Connellsville Street and Lincoln Avenue and from West Main Street to Thomas Street.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates on this developing story as they become available.
UNIONTOWN, PA
wtae.com

Woman in police custody after Aliquippa shooting

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A woman is in police custody after being charged in connection to a shooting overnight in Aliquippa. State police say Katrina Mills, of Aliquippa, is being charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Aliquippa police responded to a report of shots fired around 1...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
pinjnews.org

A fourth person dies in Allegheny County Jail custody

Victor Joseph Zilinek, 39, died Wednesday in the Allegheny County Jail, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, marking the fourth in-custody death this year. Past notifications to the Jail Oversight Board have included details of the circumstances leading to the death and the individual’s age. In the case of this death, the only details provided to the board by Warden Orlando Harper in an email were: “A medical emergency was called for an unresponsive incarcerated individual at the ACJ. The individual was declared deceased by a medical provider at the ACJ.”
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Bethany, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
Shore News Network

Fugitive Wanted for Double Shooting in McKeesport Rocks Fled Police

McKees Rocks, PA – Police in McKees Rocks have arrested Tealaun Claybourne for a May 29th double shooting on Locust Street in the Hays Manor Housing Complex. According to police, at 4:46 a.m., officers of the McKees Rocks Police Department responded to a shooting in the 20 block of Locust Street where to two adult victims sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds to their extremities.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
wtae.com

SWAT, police at incident in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Uniontown police and Pennsylvania State Police spent several hours Saturday engaged in a standoff with a resident on Mifflin Street. Uniontown police say it was a domestic matter involving a man and his girlfriend, resulting from an altercation between the two. Uniontown Police say the man...
UNIONTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police looking to identify arson suspect

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County police are looking to identify an arson suspect. County police said multiple law enforcement agencies have been investigating 14 suspicious fires that occurred between April 23 and July 9 in Homestead and Munhall.  Police said there were trash and dumpster fires, as well as one vacant building fire. The fire marshal determined that all 14 fires were incendiary.One suspect has been tied to a fire on July 2 in Homestead, officials announced Friday. Police are looking to identify the individual.Anyone with information can call county police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allegheny County Jail#Medical Emergency
CBS Pittsburgh

Man convicted of running prescription drug ring sentenced to 25 years

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man accused of leading a large-scale prescription drug ring was sentenced to 25 years in prison. William Richardson, a former resident of the city's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood, was sentenced on his conviction of violating federal narcotics, firearms and health care fraud laws, prosecutors said Friday. According to prosecutors, Richardson was the leader of an illegal pill distribution network that lied to physicians to get prescription painkillers. Richardson and his conspirators allegedly pretended they needed the medicine but would turn around and sell it. Since the medication was often paid for through taxpayer-funded health care insurance programs, prosecutors said taxpayers ended up paying for much of the drugs that were sold. Richardson was caught when prosecutors said officials intercepted communications coordinating the enterprise, which used a minor to transport some of the drugs. In the communications seized, prosecutors said there was also a threat to harm a Pittsburgh police detective who started the investigation into Richardson. During a raid at Richardson's home, prosecutors said officers found "a cache" of guns and ammunition, which previous felony convictions prevented him from having. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Scottdale woman pleads guilty to role in fatal overdose

A Scottdale woman who admitted to her involvement in a 2019 fatal drug overdose in Greensburg said in court Friday that she has turned her life around since a police detective showed up at her door. “I’m very sorry this whole thing happened and I hope other people can learn...
SCOTTDALE, PA
WKBN

Mahoning County indictments: July 14, 2022

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned indictments for the following cases on Thursday. Kendall Jajuan Kareem Jones: Aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. Anthony William Hamlett:...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Sunday marks 20 years since deaths of Shawn Baur and Scott Fosnaught

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sunday marks 20 years since a mystery that's haunted two local families and an entire community in Butler County.The deaths of Seneca Valley High School students Shawn Baur and Scott Fosnaught on Cashdollar Road on July 17, 2002, have remained a mystery. The 15-year-olds were with friends at a party and left to walk home. But they never made it.The boys were found lying on the side of Cashdollar Road in Forward Township, just outside of Evans City. Baur was already dead and Fosnaught was barely alive. He was taken to the hospital but didn't survive."It's still a...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man dead after crash in Pine Township

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after a motor vehicle accident early Saturday morning in Pine Township. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man as Douglas David Rockacy, 47, of Wexford. According to the report, the crash occurred at the 300 block of Wexford-Bayne...
PINE TOWNSHIP, PA
WTRF- 7News

1 man dead in Washington, PA shooting

WASHINGTON, Penn. (WKRN) — A Clarksville, Tennessee man is dead following an early Friday morning shooting in Washington, PA. Police say Antonio Martinez, 19, was shot outside of the Jollick Manor housing complex. Martinez was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. There is no word...
WASHINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Armstrong County woman accused of stealing Trafford family's dog

An Armstrong County woman is accused of stealing a Trafford family’s dog. Molly Bureau, of Cadogan, is charged with two counts of theft in a criminal complaint filed by Trafford police. Eva Hodgdon told police that Bureau never returned her 1-year-old black German shepherd — named Nani Nyx —...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy