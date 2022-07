Today is the deadline to submit nominees for the Indiana County Leader’s Circle Awards. Nominations may be made for Male or Female Civic Leader of the Year and for the Athena Leadership award. The awards are seen as a way to honor outstanding citizens who have volunteered their time over the years to help with the betterment of Indiana County. The recipients of each award will be announced at the annual Leader’s Circle banquet on October 27th at the Indiana Country Club.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO