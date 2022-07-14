ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Could See Summers Like Memphis by 2100!

WZZM 13
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new analysis by Climate Central suggests...

www.wzzm13.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UpNorthLive.com

Lost shipwreck resurfaces in Lake Michigan nearly 200 years after sinking

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — A West Michigan couple believes they've located a once lost shipwreck in the shallow waters of Lake Michigan. Kevin Ailes and his wife, Amy, share a passion for preserving shipwrecks. "My main focus is preservation," Ailes said. "But in the process of preservation we come across a lot of information which is quite intriguing to go find something.”
SAUGATUCK, MI
WOOD

Severe Weather Outlook for Friday/Weekend

No storms today (Thu.). It should be mostly sunny and winds will be relatively light. Waves should be back down to around a foot on Lake Michigan and most or all beaches should have a green flag out in the morning. Friday, there is a Marginal Risk for a severe...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, MI
City
Memphis, TN
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Cars 108

Get a Load of This Enchanted Treehouse Rental on Lake Michigan

If you're looking to sleep among the trees in a huge treehouse that's perched on a sand dune and comes with an incredible view of Lake Michigan...you found it. The Enchanted Treehouse is a massive 1450 square foot treehouse that's available through Vrbo. It literally sits on a huge sand dune overlooking Lake Michigan.
LIFESTYLE
Nationwide Report

Woman in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)

Woman in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)Nationwide Report. On Friday morning, a woman suffered critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle on a highway in Grand Rapids. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian crash took place at about 11:15 a.m. on US-131. The preliminary investigation indicated that a woman was southbound on US-131 when her vehicle slipped on an unknown “oily substance” and crashed into a wall [...]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Fun New Attractions at Silver Lake Craig’s Cruisers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Craig’s Cruisers Silver Lake There are many fun activities for your family to enjoy this summer at Craig’s Cruisers in Silver Lake. For decades, the Silver Lake Craig’s Cruisers has been a staple for family fun in West Michigan. The fun continues to grow at Craig’s Cruisers, as they have added some fun attractions to their park. One of them is called the Dune Drop. This 130ft tower can hold up to 12 people and is sure to be a blast for any thrill seeker, as it drops you abruptly. To top that off, Craig’s Cruisers built a roller coaster that surrounds the Dune Drop, called the Pearly Whirly.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

Things To Do This Weekend: July 15-17, 2022

We are right in the middle of summer, and there is always so much to do in West Michigan on the weekends. This week is no exception. From baseball to bikes to boats, music and movies, fairs and festivals, and more. Here are a dozen different activities happening this weekend.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Central#Meteorologist
WKQI Channel 955

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Michigan

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Grand Rapids is the most supernatural city in Michigan. It clocked in at 150 total...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Body Of 33-Year-Old Recovered In Lake Michigan

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — The body of an Ohio man was recovered Thursday in Lake Michigan, the fourth drowning from a day earlier in western Michigan. Authorities said Anthony Diehl, 33, may have been trying to help a 7-year-old boy who was struggling Wednesday in the water in South Haven. He also drowned. The search for Diehl, who was from Beaver Creek, Ohio, was suspended Wednesday night before resuming Thursday. “Unfortunately a lot of folks don’t pay attention to the red flags,” Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott said. “You’ve got to stay out of the water when it’s rough like this and a lot of times it’s people who are not from the community. They don’t understand the undertow.” Separately, the body of a 60-year-old man was recovered from the Grand River channel to Lake Michigan in Ottawa County. A 16-year-old boy drowned at another park along the lake in Ottawa County. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WOOD

Your dream home awaits at Oaks of Rockford

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When it comes to deciding where we are going to live, location is a primary factor. One other important consideration for so many of us is lifestyle! If you are at least 55 years of age and looking to move out of your forever home and want to experience a community that offers an active lifestyle, you will definitely want to check out Oaks of Rockford. As Terri recently discovered, from the beautiful pool to the pickleball court, there’s lots to do in this vibrant community!
ROCKFORD, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WLNS

Body found in Lake MI at South Haven Beach

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — After hours of searching, dive teams have found the body of a man who drowned in Lake Michigan in South Haven. Shortly after 1 p.m., a body was found off the end of the piers by the Allegan and Van Buren Dive Teams, as well as South Haven Area Emergency Services. The search is considered complete. The medical examiner is working to identify the victim, according to South Haven Fire Chief Brandon Hinz.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WZZM 13

LMCU Ballpark plays Central Michigan University's fight song at Whitecaps game

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — LMCU Ballpark has always celebrated Michiganders during the Whitecaps games. This week, they're giving kudos to an opposing player. Zavier Warren is an infielder for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, a team in the Milwaukee Brewers system. He was drafted by them in the third round of the 2020 MLB Draft while a student at Central Michigan University (CMU).
COMSTOCK PARK, MI
MLive

Rebel Road and Bike Time rallies welcome bikers to Muskegon

MUSKEGON, MI -- The fifth annual Rebel Road and the 16th annual Bike Time motorcycle rallies will host thousands of bikers in downtown Muskegon this week. The first of the two rallies to open was Rebel Road on Wednesday, July 13, followed by Bike Time on Thursday, July 14, and both run through Sunday, July 17.
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

West Michigan families are being priced out of homes

MICHIGAN, USA — The cost of rent continues to increase across the country. Reports say rent is up more than 10 percent from last year, and community leaders say more and more West Michigan families are being priced out of homes. "Housing is difficult right now," Dwelling Place CEO...

Comments / 0

Community Policy