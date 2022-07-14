ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Memphis man identified as pedestrian killed in crash on Apache Trail

WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=209Qap_0gg4BVN800

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed in a crash in South Nashville Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. in the 3900 block of Apache Trail.

Pedestrian crash: Victim found lying in East Nashville roadway

Metro police reported the male pedestrian was hit and the driver remained at the scene.

The roadway was closed in both directions and reopened to traffic just after 11 a.m.

The man hit was later identified by Metro Nashville police as Kentarius Carpenter, 31, of Memphis.

MNPD said the preliminary investigation indicated the driver of a Ford Focus was traveling east along a slight right curve when Carpenter ran across the roadway.

Carpenter was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Metro police say there were no signs of impairment at the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

MNPD on scene of fatal shooting in midtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man is dead after a shooting in the 1300 block of 14th Avenue South. Metro police said the shooting happened Friday night around 7:20 p.m. Officials are on the scene. Attempts are being made to identify the victim and the circumstances leading to the shooting.
NASHVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis man killed while crossing street

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Antioch on Thursday morning. MNPD identified Kentarius Carpenter, 31, of Memphis as the pedestrian that was fatally struck on Apache Trail by a Ford Focus. The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the Ford...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man arrested after two police chases, stealing undercover car

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man was arrested in Clarksdale, Mississippi after police say he led them on two chases and stole an undercover police vehicle on Wednesday. Police said officers stopped a Toyota 4Runner for a traffic violation and discovered that the vehicle was stolen from Memphis. The 4Runner sped away as officers got ready […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Accidents
Memphis, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Woman wanted, accused of stealing saw from store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —- A woman is wanted by police after they said she stole a saw from Northern Tool in Northeast Memphis on July 9. Officers said the woman walked in the store in the 5100 block of Summer Avenue and asked an employee to show her a cordless reciprocating saw. The employee showed the woman the saw before walking away.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man threatens to kill people at FedEx Forum after bad breakup: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man distraught from breakup threatened to kill people during an event at the FedEx Forum, police say. Officers responded to an armed mental consumer call just after 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Main Street. When they arrived, they said Elijah Hyman appeared distraught. They later found out […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two people shot at Frayser apartments, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were hurt in a double shooting Friday afternoon at a Frayser apartment complex. At approximately 1:05 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting at Greenbriar Apartments, which is in the 3100 block of Madewell Drive. When officers arrived, they found a...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Nashville#Apache Trail#Traffic Accident#Wkrn#Ford#Nexstar Media Inc
actionnews5.com

Shooting, attempted carjacking in Cooper-Young under investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for the suspect responsible for a shooting and attempted carjacking in Cooper-Young Friday morning. Officers responded to an aggravated assault at on Cox Street at 4:05 a.m. A man was found and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. MPD says...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two shot at Frayser apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been injured in a shooting at a Frayser apartment complex. Police say officers responded to the Greenbriar Apartments on Madewell Street at around 1:05 p.m. Memphis Police say a woman went to the hospital in critical condition, while a man went in non-critical...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of setting dog on fire arrested again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Quishon Brown was arrested again for violating bond conditions after first being arrested for setting a dog on fire. A dog, who was named Riona, was doused with gasoline and set on fire in June. WREG obtained a video of Riona running on fire as neighbors sprayed the dog with water. The dog suffered from fourth-degree burns which covered about 60 percent of her body.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One hospitalized after shooting in Soulsville

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Soulsville Friday night. Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 660 block of Regent Place after 8 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time. If you have any information, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
actionnews5.com

Beale street murder suspect arrested in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department investigators learned Thursday night that the suspect who was responsible for the deadly Beale Street shooting in April was arrested in Mississippi last week. A warrant was issued for Cedquedrick Williams, 17, after he shot three people on Beale Street on April 10....
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Harbor Town residents shaken after car break-in, shots fired

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Neighbors in Harbor Town are on edge after shots were fired following a car break-in early Friday morning.  Memphis Police say around 3 a.m., a car was broken into at an apartment complex in the heart of the square. The victim told officers his girlfriend heard glass shattering and when he went outside, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Wanted man arrested in Clarksdale after day-long pursuit

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - After a lengthy police chase in Clarksdale, police captured and arrested a man wanted out of Memphis Thursday night. Clarksdale Police Department finally arrested Darnell Dye after he was initially pulled over for a traffic violation on Wednesday. The silver Toyota 4Runner came back as stolen and wanted by Memphis police. When officers got ready to approach, Dye sped away in the stolen car, eventually abandoning it and escaping on foot.
CLARKSDALE, MS
WREG

Glenview shoot-out caught on camera: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released footage of a shoot-out in the Glenview neighborhood. Memphis Police say shots were fired in the 1100 block of South Willett Street on Tuesday. The bullets reportedly damaged property in the area, but no one was injured. Ronald Stanfield says his friend’s house was hit. “She called me […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

One killed in triple shooting overnight in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a deadly triple shooting overnight in Hickory Hill. Officers were called to the scene about 12:45 a.m. Thursday in the 5500 block of Apple Blossom, south of Winchester Road. They found three people shot. All three were taken to Regional One Hospital, where one man died from his injuries.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy