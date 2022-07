(Beaver Falls, Pa. ) Show hosts Dr. Joseph Maroon and Jeff Bost, PA, received a question about concussions and if you get one what is the best way to go about getting proper care. Most people link concussions with sports and that is not necessarily always true. People get concussions in everyday life. Maybe a fall in your home, bumping your head off the rafters in your basement or even doing yard work. Dr. Maroon and Bost will discuss what you should do if you are diagnosed with a concussion so that you have a full recovery.

BEAVER FALLS, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO